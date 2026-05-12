PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2026: Why Has BCCI Reprimanded Delhi Capitals Captain Axar Patel?

Summary of this article
DC captain Axar Patel was fined by the BCCI for slow over rate during their win over PBKS
DC are now placed seventh on the IPL 2026 points table with that win
Delhi Capitals' next game is against Rajasthan Royals
Delhi Capitals kept their hopes of qualifying for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 play-offs alive with a three-wicket victory over Punjab Kings, at the HPCA stadium on Monday, May 11. Axar Patel-led side chased down a mammoth score of 211 in 19 overs, with the all-rounder himself leading from the front with the bat (56).
Axar along with David Miller (51) put on a 34-ball 64 runs for the fifth-wicket as they brought their side back in the contest after early setbacks. Late cameos from Ashutosh Sharma (24) and Madhav Tiwari (18 not out) saw DC get over the line and keep the play-off hopes alive.
During the contest, DC were found to maintain a slow over rate for which the BCCI fined captain Axar Patel INR 12 lakhs.
In a statement put out by the board, the BCCI confirmed the amount of punishment.
"As this was his team’s first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Axar Patel was fined INR 12 lakhs," the statement read.
DC bowlers did well to restrict PBKS to 210/5 in 20 overs after being smashed to all corners of the HPCA stadium initially. Axar used five bowlers during the PBKS' innings.
The likes of Mitchell Starc and company leaked 70 runs in the first five overs but came back strongly in the next five, only giving away 37 runs and also sent back two PBKS batters back to the dugout.
“Since last time I have been saying we are losing the crucial moments. We are a good team, playing a good cricket but not winning those crucial moments. Really happy with the way we played and hopefully we continue playing like this," Axar said after the match.
“The first 3-4 overs we went for 60 runs and we pulled things back. In the middle overs the way Madhav and Mukesh bowled were the winning moments," he added.
The win was DC's fifth of the campaign and with that, they improved on their points tally as well, moving to 10 points from 12 matches. Axar Patel-led side have jumped to seventh in the points table. Their next match is against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday, May 17 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.