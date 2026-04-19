IPL Dispatch: Axar's Loss Is Miller's Gain; Sangakkara Shares Thoughtful Message For Sooryavanshi

A turning point? The retiring hurt of Axar Patel brought David Miller early to the crease, giving him time to settle down during the Indian Premier League 2026 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals in Bengaluru. The South Africa batter had infamously denied a single to Kuldeep Yadav amid the Capitals' one-run loss to Gujarat Titans in Delhi. Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi

A turning point? The retiring hurt of Axar Patel brought David Miller early to the crease, giving him time to settle down during the Indian Premier League 2026 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals in Bengaluru. The South Africa batter had infamously denied a single to Kuldeep Yadav amid the Capitals' one-run loss to Gujarat Titans in Delhi. Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi