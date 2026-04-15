RCB Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Rishabh Pant Retires Hurt After Facing Just Three Balls - Here's Why

Lucknow Super Giants' captain Rishabh Pant, left, leaves the field after being retired hurt during the Indian Premier League match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Bengaluru. Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi

Lucknow Super Giants' captain Rishabh Pant, left, leaves the field after being retired hurt during the Indian Premier League match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Bengaluru. Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi