IPL 2026: Gerald Coetzee Signs For Sunrisers Hyderabad As Replacement Of Injured David Payne

Summary of this article
SRH name Gerald Coetzee as replacement for David Payne
David Payne got ruled out due to ankle injury
He played two matches for SRH in IPL 2026
In a swift move to address their mounting injury concerns, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have officially signed South African speedster Gerald Coetzee for the remainder of the IPL 2026 season.
Coetzee joins the Orange Army for a fee of INR 2 Crore, filling the void left by English left-arm pacer David Payne, who has been ruled out due to a persistent ankle injury.
David Payne’s own journey this season was a testament to the unpredictable nature of the league. He was originally brought into the squad as an injury replacement for Australian all-rounder Jack Edwards, who was sidelined before the tournament began with a foot injury.
Payne managed to feature in two matches for SRH, claiming two wickets. However, his stint was cut short after he sustained a significant ankle injury, leaving the Hyderabad franchise searching for its third overseas pace option in as many weeks.
Payne made his debut in the tournament opener against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, where he was the pick of the SRH bowlers, claiming 2 for 35 in his three overs.
However, his second outing against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens proved more difficult; he went wicketless, conceding 35 runs in just two overs as the KKR batters took a liking to his pace. Overall, while he managed to pick up two wickets, his economy rate hovered at 14.00, reflecting the struggle SRH’s bowling unit has faced as a whole in the early stages of the competition.
Gerald Coetzee Comes With IPL Experience
The inclusion of Gerald Coetzee brings raw pace and aggressive intent to the SRH bowling department. The 25-year-old Proteas star is no stranger to the IPL, having previously represented the Gujarat Titans (GT) and Mumbai Indians (MI).
Across 14 IPL appearances, Coetzee has claimed 15 wickets, establishing a reputation as a genuine wicket-taker in the middle and death overs.
Though he went unsold in the 2026 auction due to fitness concerns at the time, his recent form—specifically a haul of eight wickets in a five-match T20I series against New Zealand—proved he is back to full fitness and ready for the rigors of the IPL.
Timely Inclusion For SRH
For SRH, Coetzee’s arrival is timely. While domestic youngsters like Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain have impressed, the team has lacked an experienced overseas enforcer in the absence of Pat Cummins, who is only just returning from a back issue.
Coetzee’s ability to bowl consistently above 145 clicks provides a different dimension to an SRH attack that is fighting to climb the points table and secure a playoff spot.