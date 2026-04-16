IPL 2026: Sunrisers Hyderabad’s David Payne Ruled Out With Ankle Injury

Sunrisers Hyderabad's David Payne, center, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Rajat Patidar during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru, India. Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi

Sunrisers Hyderabad's David Payne, center, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Rajat Patidar during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru, India. Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi