IPL 2026: Sunrisers Hyderabad’s David Payne Ruled Out With Ankle Injury

Sunrisers Hyderabad have suffered an injury setback with David Payne ruled out due to an ankle issue, while Brydon Carse remains sidelined, Dilshan Madushanka has been signed as cover, and Pat Cummins is expected to return later this month as they sit fourth

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IPL 2026: Sunrisers Hyderabad’s David Payne Ruled Out With Ankle Injury
Sunrisers Hyderabad's David Payne, center, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Rajat Patidar during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru, India. Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
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Summary of this article

  • Sunrisers Hyderabad’s David Payne out of IPL with ankle injury

  • Sunrisers Hyderabad lost Brydon Carse; Dilshan Madushanka signed

  • Sunrisers Hyderabad await Pat Cummins return; currently fourth

Sunrisers Hyderabad were on Thursday dealt another injury setback with England left-arm seamer David Payne ruled out of the remainder of the IPL season due to an ankle injury.

The 35-year-old featured in the first two matches for SRH, picking up two wickets, including a tidy outing against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

"David Payne has been ruled out of TATA IPL 2026 after sustaining an ankle injury," SRH said in a post on X.

"Wishing him a speedy recovery."

The 2016 champions, currently fourth on the table with two wins and three losses, have been hit hard by injuries this season. Another England cricketer, Brydon Carse, was earlier ruled out with a hand injury sustained at the start of the campaign, with SRH bringing in Sri Lanka pacer Dilshan Madushanka as his replacement.

Regular skipper Pat Cummins is yet to feature this season due to a stress injury. However, he has now recovered and is expected to return to action later this month.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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