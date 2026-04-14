IPL 2026: Dilshan Madushanka Replaces Injured Brydon Carse In SRH Squad

Brydon Carse had suffered a hand injury in the nets ahead of Sunrisers Hyderabad's Indian Premier League opener against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. England pacer Carse last played in the Ashes back in January 2026

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IPL 2026: Dilshan Madushanka Replaces Injured Brydon Carse In SRH Squad
Brydon Carse has been ruled out of Indian Premier League 2026. Photo: IPL
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Summary of this article

  • Sunrisers Hyderabad replace injured Brydon Carse with Dilshan Madushanka

  • Carse had suffered a hand injury in the nets while batting

  • Madushanka will join SRH for INR 75 lakh

Sri Lankan pacer Dilshan Madushanka on Tuesday replaced injured Brydon Carse in the Sunrisers Hyderabad squad for the remainder of Indian Premier League.

Carse had suffered a hand injury in the nets ahead of their IPL opener against Royal Challengers Bengaluru last month. England pacer Carse last played in the Ashes back in January.

ALSO READ: Matheesha Pathirana Ruled Out, Dilshan Madushanka Named Replacement

Madushanka, a left-arm medium pacer, has represented Sri Lanka in one Test, 28 ODIs and 19 T20s, picking 70 wickets in total. He will join SRH for Rs 75 lakh, read an IPL statement.

The Sri Lankan bowler was previously a part the Mumbai Indians squad in the IPL.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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