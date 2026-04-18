RCB Vs DC, IPL 2026: Patel Cramps Lead To Miller Time In Bengaluru

David Miller smashed 15 runs in the last over of Romario Shephard to register a thrilling last-over win for DC against RCB at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, April 18

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Vikas Patwal
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RCB Vs DC, IPL 2026
Delhi Capitals' David Miller plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals in Bengaluru, India, Saturday, April 18, 2026. AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • David Miller hit 15 runs in a last-over thriller to win it for DC

  • Tristan Stubbs scored an unbeaten 60 off 47 balls

  • KL Rahul also chipped in with quick-fire 57 off 34 balls in DC's win

While there haven't been many close games in this year's Indian Premier League season, Delhi Capitals got involved in their second last-over thriller of the year against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, April 18.

While chasing 176, DC were reeling at 18/3, when KL Rahul took charge and smashed RCB bowlers to all parts of the ground to get DC back on track. Axar Patel took charge from KL Rahul (57) on his dismissal and started hitting from the get-go.

However, as DC approached victory, Axar Patel retired hurt due to cramps, leaving his team in jeopardy.

At one end, Tristan Stubbs was battling well, while his South African partner, David Miller, joined him at the other end.

Check out the highlights of the match here.

David Miller Buries GT's Ghosts

David Miller looked a bit scratchy at the start, and it looked like he still hasn't recovered from the tragic loss against the Gujarat Giants, where he wasn't able to make 2 runs in 2 balls, and DC eventually lost by 1 run.

However, when push came to shove today with 15 runs needed from the last over of Romario Shephard, David Miller proved that he's still one of the best finishers in world cricket as he smashed two sixes and a boundary to win the match for DC with one ball to spare and buried the ghosts of the GT game.

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Tristan Stubbs also played a beautiful knock of 60 not out off 47 balls to anchor the innings throughout the majority of the game till the end.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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