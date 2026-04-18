RCB Vs DC, IPL 2026: Patel Cramps Lead To Miller Time In Bengaluru

Summary of this article
David Miller hit 15 runs in a last-over thriller to win it for DC
Tristan Stubbs scored an unbeaten 60 off 47 balls
KL Rahul also chipped in with quick-fire 57 off 34 balls in DC's win
While there haven't been many close games in this year's Indian Premier League season, Delhi Capitals got involved in their second last-over thriller of the year against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, April 18.
While chasing 176, DC were reeling at 18/3, when KL Rahul took charge and smashed RCB bowlers to all parts of the ground to get DC back on track. Axar Patel took charge from KL Rahul (57) on his dismissal and started hitting from the get-go.
However, as DC approached victory, Axar Patel retired hurt due to cramps, leaving his team in jeopardy.
At one end, Tristan Stubbs was battling well, while his South African partner, David Miller, joined him at the other end.
David Miller Buries GT's Ghosts
David Miller looked a bit scratchy at the start, and it looked like he still hasn't recovered from the tragic loss against the Gujarat Giants, where he wasn't able to make 2 runs in 2 balls, and DC eventually lost by 1 run.
However, when push came to shove today with 15 runs needed from the last over of Romario Shephard, David Miller proved that he's still one of the best finishers in world cricket as he smashed two sixes and a boundary to win the match for DC with one ball to spare and buried the ghosts of the GT game.
Tristan Stubbs also played a beautiful knock of 60 not out off 47 balls to anchor the innings throughout the majority of the game till the end.