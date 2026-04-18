RCB Vs DC, IPL 2026: KL Rahul's Bengaluru Homecoming Meets Vintage Virat Kohli Aggro - WATCH

Summary of this article
Phil Salt takes a mesmerising catch to dismiss Karun Nair
Salt also smashed 63 runs off 38 balls in the first innings
KL Rahul smashed 57 runs off 38 balls
Phil Salt produced a celebration-worthy catch early in Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) defence of 175 against Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 26 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, on Saturday.
The Welshman, who had early slammed 63 off 38, completed a tumbling catch after covering some distance at deep backward point. And the victim, Karun Nair, is a Rajasthan-born Karnataka player in Indian domestic cricket.
It even prompted the official broadcaster to run a poll, asking fans if Salt is the best fielder in the IPL?
The fall of Nair's wicket in the third over, off Bhuvneshwar Kumar, triggered wild celebrations both in the stands and on the field: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, unmissably, the focal point. Nair was DC's impact player, no less.
Delhi Capitals, having already lost Pathum Nishanka in the first over, were dealt a further blow as Bhuvneshwar had Sameer Rizvi for his third scalp, three balls later.
DC were 22/3 in three overs, with local boy KL Rahul and South African hotshot Tristan Stubbs in the middle. The battle was far from over. Last year, Rahul declared the venue as his "ground, this is my home. I know this better than anybody else."
Then, he smashed an unbeaten 93 off just 53 to help DC canter to a six-wicket win. It's another matter, though, that RCB, under new captain Rajat Patidar, went on to win their maiden IPL title.
For Rahul, this is yet another homecoming. And for RCB, a 100th home game in the IPL.