CSK Vs DC Controversy Explained: Tristan Stubbs’ Glove Change Rejected, Nitish Rana Hit With Code Of Conduct Breach

Summary of this article
Glove change denied as request came mid-over without equipment damage
Nitish Rana fined 25% match fee under Article 2.3 Code of Conduct
Stubbs dismissed next ball as DC fall short chasing 212
The CSK vs DC match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 saw a late-game controversy involving a denied glove change request, which later led to disciplinary action against Delhi Capitals batter Nitish Rana.
The incident occurred during DC’s chase of 212, when the game was in a crucial phase and tensions were already high. Chennai eventually won by 23 runs, but the limelights were stolen by the events of the 19th over.
What Happened During The Incident?
The incident happened when DC batter Tristan Stubbs, who was set at the crease, asked for a glove change due to discomfort caused by sweat. The request came mid-over, which immediately drew attention from the on-field officials.
The umpires denied the request, and this triggered a reaction from the DC camp. Nitish Rana, who was off the field, approached the fourth umpire and engaged in a heated argument over the decision. The situation escalated quickly, with visible frustration from both Stubbs and Rana.
Stubbs was dismissed on the very next delivery, making the sequence of events even more significant in the context of the chase. The batter looked very frustrated and was even spotted smashing his helmet in the anger.
Why The Glove Change Request Was Denied?
The decision was based on IPL playing conditions regarding equipment changes.
As per the rules:
Players are expected to be ready for the next delivery once the bowler is set
Equipment changes are generally allowed only at the end of an over or during official breaks
Mid-over changes are permitted only in cases of damage or safety risk
In this case, Stubbs’ gloves were not considered damaged. The issue was discomfort due to sweat, which does not qualify for an exception. Since the request came during a live over, the umpires denied it to avoid disrupting the flow of play.
Nitish Rana’s Code Of Conduct Breach
The controversy escalated due to Nitish Rana’s reaction. The Delhi Capitals batter confronted the fourth umpire during the incident and was later found guilty of breaching Article 2.3 of the IPL Code of Conduct, which relates to the use of audible obscenity during a match.
As a result:
Rana was fined 25% of his match fee
He received one demerit point
The offence was classified as a Level 1 breach
He accepted the sanction imposed by the match referee.
Impact On The Match
At the time of the incident, DC needed a strong finish to stay in the chase. Stubbs’ dismissal immediately after the denied request ended their chances of a comeback.
Delhi Capitals finished on 189, falling short of CSK’s total by 23 runs. The sequence, denied glove change followed by wicket, became one of the defining moments of the match.
Why was Tristan Stubbs not allowed to change gloves?
The request came mid-over and wasn’t due to damage, so umpires denied it as per IPL playing conditions.
What rule did Nitish Rana violate?
He breached Article 2.3 of the IPL Code of Conduct related to using inappropriate language towards an official.
What punishment did Nitish Rana receive?
He was fined 25% of his match fee and handed one demerit point.