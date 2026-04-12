CSK Vs DC Controversy Explained: Tristan Stubbs’ Glove Change Rejected, Nitish Rana Hit With Code Of Conduct Breach

Glove change controversy erupts in CSK vs DC as umpires deny mid-over request, Nitish Rana penalised under IPL Code of Conduct after heated on-field reaction

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Published at:
CSK Vs DC Controversy Explained: Tristan Stubbs’ Glove Change Rejected
Delhi Capitals' Tristan Stubbs leaves the ground after losing his wicket during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals in Chennai, India, Saturday, April 11, 2026 (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Glove change denied as request came mid-over without equipment damage

  • Nitish Rana fined 25% match fee under Article 2.3 Code of Conduct

  • Stubbs dismissed next ball as DC fall short chasing 212

The CSK vs DC match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 saw a late-game controversy involving a denied glove change request, which later led to disciplinary action against Delhi Capitals batter Nitish Rana.

The incident occurred during DC’s chase of 212, when the game was in a crucial phase and tensions were already high. Chennai eventually won by 23 runs, but the limelights were stolen by the events of the 19th over.

What Happened During The Incident?

The incident happened when DC batter Tristan Stubbs, who was set at the crease, asked for a glove change due to discomfort caused by sweat. The request came mid-over, which immediately drew attention from the on-field officials.

The umpires denied the request, and this triggered a reaction from the DC camp. Nitish Rana, who was off the field, approached the fourth umpire and engaged in a heated argument over the decision. The situation escalated quickly, with visible frustration from both Stubbs and Rana.

Stubbs was dismissed on the very next delivery, making the sequence of events even more significant in the context of the chase. The batter looked very frustrated and was even spotted smashing his helmet in the anger.

Related Content
Tristan Stubbs reacts after taking a run during the Indian Premier League match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals in Chennai. - AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
IPL Dispatch: Stubbs Controversially Denied Glove Change; Pollard Addresses Bumrah Form
KKR vs SRH, IPL 2026: Abhishek Sharma charges down the track to hit a six at the Eden Gardens - Photo: AP/Bikas Das
KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Abhishek Sharma Penalized for Code of Conduct Breach - Here's Why
Delhi Capitals' Tristan Stubbs, left, and batting partner Sameer Rizvi celebrate their win in the Indian Premier League cricket match against Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow, India. - | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
LSG Vs DC, IPL 2026: Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs Take Delhi Capitals To Six-Wicket Victory Over Lucknow Super Giants
Assembly Elections 2026: Rethinking Model Code Of Conduct In The Age Of Freebie Politics - Photo: IMAGO / ANI News
Assembly Elections 2026: Rethinking Model Code Of Conduct In The Age Of Freebie Politics
Related Content

Why The Glove Change Request Was Denied?

The decision was based on IPL playing conditions regarding equipment changes.

As per the rules:

  • Players are expected to be ready for the next delivery once the bowler is set

  • Equipment changes are generally allowed only at the end of an over or during official breaks

  • Mid-over changes are permitted only in cases of damage or safety risk

In this case, Stubbs’ gloves were not considered damaged. The issue was discomfort due to sweat, which does not qualify for an exception. Since the request came during a live over, the umpires denied it to avoid disrupting the flow of play.

Nitish Rana’s Code Of Conduct Breach

The controversy escalated due to Nitish Rana’s reaction. The Delhi Capitals batter confronted the fourth umpire during the incident and was later found guilty of breaching Article 2.3 of the IPL Code of Conduct, which relates to the use of audible obscenity during a match.

As a result:

  • Rana was fined 25% of his match fee

  • He received one demerit point

  • The offence was classified as a Level 1 breach

He accepted the sanction imposed by the match referee.

Impact On The Match

At the time of the incident, DC needed a strong finish to stay in the chase. Stubbs’ dismissal immediately after the denied request ended their chances of a comeback.

Delhi Capitals finished on 189, falling short of CSK’s total by 23 runs. The sequence, denied glove change followed by wicket, became one of the defining moments of the match.

Q

Why was Tristan Stubbs not allowed to change gloves?

A

The request came mid-over and wasn’t due to damage, so umpires denied it as per IPL playing conditions.

Q

What rule did Nitish Rana violate?

A

He breached Article 2.3 of the IPL Code of Conduct related to using inappropriate language towards an official.

Q

What punishment did Nitish Rana receive?

A

He was fined 25% of his match fee and handed one demerit point.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. LSG Vs GT LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Nicholas Pooran Shifts Gear, Smashes Rashid Khan | LSG - 109/4 (14)

  2. LSG Vs GT, IPL 2026: Check Lucknow's Hourly Weather Forecast For Today's Indian Premier League Match

  3. MI Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Check Hourly Weather Forecast In Mumbai For Today's Match

  4. LSG Vs GT Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today’s Indian Premier League Match

  5. MI Vs RCB Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Match 20; Check Head-To-Head Stats

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Check Head-To-Head And Streaming Details

  2. India Vs South Korea, Billie Jean King Cup: Vaishnavi, Doubles Wins Lead Hosts To 2-1 Romp

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte-Carlo Masters 2026: Sincaraz Rivalry Renewed In Bid For 27th Title

  4. Billie Jean King Cup 2026: Britain Beat Australia, Enter Finals

  5. Aishi Das: A New Zealand Teen Carrying Forward Her Father's Tennis Dream From Punjab

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Ayush Shetty Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, Badminton Asia Championships: Indian Shuttler's Dream Run Ends In Heartbreak

  4. Preview | Ayush Shetty Chases Badminton History, Faces China's Shi Yu Qi In BAC 2026 Final

  5. Ayush Shetty Vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn, Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Rising Indian Star Stuns World No. 1 In Semis

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 11, 2026

  2. Assembly Elections 2026: For Congress In Assam, It Was a Battle Against Himanta And Hemant

  3. Centre And States Should Spend More On Healthcare And Education: Venkaiah Naidu

  4. SC Rules Voting And Contesting Elections Are Not Fundamental Rights

  5. Deeply Concerned By Mass Casualties In Beirut: India

Entertainment News

  1. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  2. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  3. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  4. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  5. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. US-Iran Peace Talks: JD Vance in Islamabad, Iran's Ghalibaf landed on Friday

  2. Trilateral Talks In Islamabad In Progress

  3. Beirut Blitz: Israel Signals War Over Diplomacy

  4. Iran Faces ‘Mine Problem’ To Reopen The Strait Of Hormuz

  5. US-Israel War On Iran: FM Abbas Araghchi Arrives for ‘Make-or-Break’ Islamabad Talks

Latest Stories

  1. Iconic Singer Asha Bhosle Passes Away At 92, Son Confirms News Of Death

  2. SC to Hear Pleas on Bengal Voter Roll Freeze, SIR Row Today

  3. The Many Ceasefires, Broken: A Timeline Of Israel’s Violations

  4. Ayush Shetty Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, Badminton Asia Championships: Indian Shuttler's Dream Run Ends In Heartbreak

  5. CSK Vs DC Highlights, IPL 2026: Sanju Samson's Dazzling Hundred Guides Chennai To Their First Win Of The Season

  6. Asha Bhosle Suffers Cardiac Arrest, Admitted To Hospital In Critical Condition - Report

  7. Trilateral Talks In Islamabad In Progress

  8. IPL 2026: How Soon Can All-Win Rajasthan Royals Qualify For Playoffs?