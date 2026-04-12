CSK Vs DC Controversy Explained: Tristan Stubbs’ Glove Change Rejected, Nitish Rana Hit With Code Of Conduct Breach

Delhi Capitals' Tristan Stubbs leaves the ground after losing his wicket during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals in Chennai, India, Saturday, April 11, 2026 (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

Delhi Capitals' Tristan Stubbs leaves the ground after losing his wicket during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals in Chennai, India, Saturday, April 11, 2026 (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)