CSK Vs DC Toss Update, IPL 2026: Chennai To Bat First, Dewald Brevis Included In Playing XI

CSK Vs DC Toss Update, IPL 2026: Delhi have won the toss and opt to bowl first against Chennai at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday, April 11, 2026

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Vikas Patwal
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CSK Vs DC Toss Update
CSK have included Dewald Brevis in playing XI against DC. | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • DC have won the toss and elected to bowl first against CSK

  • Dewald Brevis makes a comeback for CSK after injury break

  • Auqib Nabi has been included in the playing XI by DC

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on the Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 18 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday, April 11, 2026.

CSK are still looking for a win this season as they have lost three back-to-back games so far. The five-time champions are at the last spot in the points table without any points and will be desperate to turn things around against DC.

The lack of form of CSK's premier batters - Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sanju Samson has been their biggest concern so far, and they would want them to be at their top game if they want to outclass a well-oiled DC outfit.

On the other hand, DC losing their last match in a thriller, DC are still sitting comfortably at the 4th spot in the points table with 4 points in three matches.

Though they would be devastated after losing the last match by just 1 run from a position where they needed just 2 from 2 balls, they would want to bury the ghosts of the last match and start afresh against CSK at their den.

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Check out the live score between CSK and DC here.

CSK Vs DC, IPL 2026: Toss Update

Delhi Capitals have won the toss and elect to field first against Chennai Super Kings.

CSK Vs DC, IPL 2026: Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Khaleel Ahmed

Delhi Capitals: Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul(w), Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel(c), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Auqib Nabi Dar, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar

CSK Vs DC, IPL 2026: Streaming Details

The match 18 of IPL 2026 between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India. It will also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app. The action will start at 7:30 PM, while the toss takes place at 7:00.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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