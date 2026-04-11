CSK Vs DC LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Struggling Chennai Eye Opening Points At Home

Chennai Super Kings will take on Delhi Capitals in match 18 of IPL 2026 at home. AP Photo
CSK Vs DC LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of match 18 of the Indian Premier League 2026 between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals at the Chepauk Stadium on Saturday, April 11, 2026. Both the teams are coming off a loss in their last match but it has been a contrasting tournament so far for the two franchises. While, DC are currently sitting comfortably at the 4th spot with 2 wins in three matches, CSK are placed last after losing all their initial three matches. The five-time champions are going through a transition phase but they are not used to such dismal performances in this league and would be vying to get back to winning ways against DC at their home turn. On the other hand, DC would be look to forget the tragedy of the last match and find their winning momentum back.
LIVE UPDATES
CSK Vs DC LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Hourly Weather Forecast
There is little to no possibility of rain in today's match between CSK and DC in Chennai. weather.metoffice.gov.uk
CSK Vs DC LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Head-To-Head
Matches: 31
CSK: 19
DC: 12
CSK Vs DC LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Streaming Details
The match 18 of IPL 2026 between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India. It will also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app. The action will start at 7:30 PM, while the toss takes place at 7:00.
CSK Vs DC LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Hi There!
Hello cricket fans! We're here to make your weekend even special with the live coverage of match 18 of IPL 2026 between CSK and DC at the Chepauk Stadium. Stay tuned for the live score and real-time updates of the match here.