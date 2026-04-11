CSK Vs DC LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Struggling Chennai Eye Opening Points At Home

Chennai Super Kings will take on Delhi Capitals in match 18 of IPL 2026 at home. AP Photo

CSK Vs DC LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of match 18 of the Indian Premier League 2026 between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals at the Chepauk Stadium on Saturday, April 11, 2026. Both the teams are coming off a loss in their last match but it has been a contrasting tournament so far for the two franchises. While, DC are currently sitting comfortably at the 4th spot with 2 wins in three matches, CSK are placed last after losing all their initial three matches. The five-time champions are going through a transition phase but they are not used to such dismal performances in this league and would be vying to get back to winning ways against DC at their home turn. On the other hand, DC would be look to forget the tragedy of the last match and find their winning momentum back.

LIVE UPDATES

11 Apr 2026, 06:09:17 pm IST CSK Vs DC LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Hourly Weather Forecast There is little to no possibility of rain in today's match between CSK and DC in Chennai. weather.metoffice.gov.uk

11 Apr 2026, 05:54:35 pm IST CSK Vs DC LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Head-To-Head Matches: 31 CSK: 19 DC: 12

11 Apr 2026, 05:44:44 pm IST CSK Vs DC LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Streaming Details The match 18 of IPL 2026 between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India. It will also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app. The action will start at 7:30 PM, while the toss takes place at 7:00.