Chelsea Vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE Score, EPL 2025-26: Lilywhites Fight Relegation Fears Against Struggling Blues

Chelsea Vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE Score, EPL 2025-26: Kick-Off!
Referee Stuart Atwell blows his whistle, and we are officially underway at a roaring Stamford Bridge. Randal Kolo Muani (Tottenham) kicks a cross into the box, however it was too close to Robert Sanchez, who deflects the ball.
Chelsea Vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE Score, EPL 2025-26: Elsewhere
In another big league match, Manchester City is up against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium in their quest to stay in the title race and give a fairytale farewell to their managers Pep Guardiola.
Chelsea Vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE Score, EPL 2025-26: Lilywhites Starting XI
Chelsea Vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE Score, EPL 2025-26: Blues Starting XIs
Chelsea Vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE Score, EPL 2025-26: Southampton Expelled!
Chelsea Vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE Score, EPL 2025-26: Start Time, Streaming
The Chelsea Vs Tottenham Hotspur, English Premier League 2025-26 match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. The kick-off will take place at May 20, 12:45 AM IST
Chelsea Vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE Score, EPL 2025-26: Match Details
Match: Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur
Venue: Stamford Bridge
Date & Time: May 20, 12:45 AM IST
Referee: Stuart Atwell
Chelsea Vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE Score, EPL 2025-26: Welcome!
Hello football fans! We're back with another live blog between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at the Stamford Bridge on Tuesday, May 19. Stay tuned for the live score and real-time updates of the match here.