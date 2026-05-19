Chelsea Vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE Score, EPL 2025-26: Lilywhites Fight Relegation Fears Against Struggling Blues

Chelsea Vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE Score, EPL 2025-26: Check out the live score and play-by-play updates of matchday 37 between Blues and Spurs at the Stamford Bridge on Tuesday, May 19

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Vikas Patwal
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Chelsea Vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE Score, EPL 2025-26
Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur will cross swords in matchday 37 of EPL 2025-26 at the Stamford Bridge on Tuesday, May 19. X/Chelsea
Chelsea Vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE Score, EPL 2025-26: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of matchday 37 of the English Premier League between Chelsea and Spurs at the Stamford Bridge on Tuesday, May 19. The Blues have managed to win only two of their last ten matches across all competitions. Both their recent wins came against lower-ranked opposition in the FA Cup, and they haven't won a single match out of their seven league games. They have also lost all the last five matches at Stamford Bridge. Meanwhile, the Spurs have shown considerable improvement and have been unbeaten in their last four league matches. However, their record at Stamford Bridge is abysmal as they've won only one of their last 35 games at this venue. While a win will definitely avoid relegation, they would at least want to take out a point from this game to secure themselves.
LIVE UPDATES

Chelsea Vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE Score, EPL 2025-26: Kick-Off!

Referee Stuart Atwell blows his whistle, and we are officially underway at a roaring Stamford Bridge. Randal Kolo Muani (Tottenham) kicks a cross into the box, however it was too close to Robert Sanchez, who deflects the ball.

Chelsea Vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE Score, EPL 2025-26: Elsewhere

In another big league match, Manchester City is up against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium in their quest to stay in the title race and give a fairytale farewell to their managers Pep Guardiola.

Chelsea Vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE Score, EPL 2025-26: Lilywhites Starting XI

Chelsea Vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE Score, EPL 2025-26: Blues Starting XIs

Chelsea Vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE Score, EPL 2025-26: Southampton Expelled!

Chelsea Vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE Score, EPL 2025-26: Start Time, Streaming 

The Chelsea Vs Tottenham Hotspur, English Premier League 2025-26 match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. The kick-off will take place at May 20, 12:45 AM IST

Chelsea Vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE Score, EPL 2025-26: Match Details

Match: Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur

Venue: Stamford Bridge

Date & Time: May 20, 12:45 AM IST

Referee: Stuart Atwell

Chelsea Vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE Score, EPL 2025-26: Welcome!

Hello football fans! We're back with another live blog between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at the Stamford Bridge on Tuesday, May 19. Stay tuned for the live score and real-time updates of the match here.

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