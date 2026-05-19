Bournemouth Vs Manchester City LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: Cityzens Face Title Pressure As Cherries Chase Europe

Bournemouth Vs Manchester City LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: Check out the live score and play-by-play updates of matchday 37 between the Cherries and Cityzens at the Vitality Stadium on Tuesday, May 19

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Vikas Patwal
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Bournemouth Vs Manchester City LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26
Bournemouth and Manchester City will lock horns in matchday 37 of EPL 2025-26 at the Vitality Stadium on Tuesday, May 19. X/Manchester City
Bournemouth Vs Manchester City LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of matchday 37 between Bournemouth and Cityzens at the Vitality Stadium on Tuesday, May 19. It is one of the biggest games of the season, given its major impact on the title race, European spots, and the final position in the standings, with Premier League prize money also on the line. With only a handful of matches remaining, each point carries premium value, and Pep Guardiola doesn't have much scope for mistakes as they are in the race for the title. On the other hand, Bournemouth will not only aim to thwart City's plans but will also aim to finish strong and stay in contention to secure a possible European qualification spot.
LIVE UPDATES

Bournemouth Vs Manchester City LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: Match Details

Match: Bournemouth V Manchester City

Venue: Stamford Bridge

Date & Start Time: May 19, 12:45 AM IST

Referee: Stuart Atwell

Bournemouth Vs Manchester City LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: Greetings!

Hello football fans! We're back with the live coverage of matchday 37 of EPL 2025-26 between Bournemouth and Manchester City at the Vitality Stadium on Tuesday, May 19. Stay tuned for the live score and real-time score of the match.

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