KKR Vs MI, IPL 2026: Is Hardik Pandya Playing Today At Eden Gardens?

Hardik Pandya comes back into the MI team after an injury
Suryakumar Yadav also makes it into the playing XI
KKR need to win this match to stay in the competition
Mumbai Indians' (MI) skipper Hardik Pandya, who missed the last four matches for his due to injury finally makes a comeback against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday, May 20.
Pandya has had an average season in the first half of the tournament, as he managed to take only 4 wickets and score 146 runs in eight matches before getting injured. However, the skills that he brings to the field are not common, and he has the potential to turn things around at any time, which makes him a vital cog of any team.
Though Pandya's addition to the playing XI is a big boost for Mumbai, there's not much that he can do to change the fate of his team, as they have crashed out of the tournament.
However, there's still a lot to play for them as they would want to salvage their pride by winning the remaining two matches and save themselves from finishing at the bottom of the points table by the end of the tournament.
Along with Hardik Pandya, another trailblazing batter, Suryakumar Yadav, also made his way back into the team after an injury break, thus making Mumbai an even stronger unit.
All At Stake For KKR
While MI are eliminated from the tournament, KKR still have a lot to play for as they can still make it into the playoffs. They are currently in the 8th spot with 11 points from 12 matches.
If KKR win both their remaining matches, then they'll get to a maximum of 15 points, which could get them through to the top four if other results fall in their favor.
MI Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Playing XIs
Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton, Rohit Sharma(w), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Will Jacks, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Raghu Sharma
Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Saurabh Dubey