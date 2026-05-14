PBKS Vs MI, IPL 2026: Is Suryakumar Yadav Playing Today In Dharamsala?

Suryakumar Yadav missed Mumbai Indians’ IPL 2026 clash against Punjab Kings due to personal reasons, while Jasprit Bumrah captained in Hardik Pandya’s absence

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Published at:
Published at:
PBKS Vs MI, IPL 2026: Is Suryakumar Yadav Playing Today In Dharamsala?
PBKS Vs MI, IPL 2026: Is Suryakumar Yadav Playing Today In Dharamsala? | Photo: AP/Surjeet Yadav
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Suryakumar Yadav missed MI’s clash against PBKS due to personal reasons, confirmed by Jasprit Bumrah at the toss

  • Jasprit Bumrah captained Mumbai Indians in the absence of both Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav

  • Hardik Pandya remained unavailable because of an ongoing back spasm injury issue

Mumbai Indians were forced into another leadership reshuffle for their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash against Punjab Kings in Dharamsala, with both Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav unavailable for the fixture.

Jasprit Bumrah stepped in as captain for the first time in Mumbai Indians history after the franchise confirmed the absence of its regular skipper and stand-in leader. The match remains crucial for Punjab Kings, who are desperately trying to revive their playoff hopes after four consecutive defeats, while MI are already out of contention this season.

Also Check: PBKS Vs MI Live Score

Why Suryakumar Yadav Is Not Playing Against PBKS?

Suryakumar Yadav missed the Dharamsala clash due to personal reasons, a detail confirmed by Jasprit Bumrah during the toss. According to reports, the Mumbai Indians batter chose not to travel with the squad and had informed the management beforehand. Bumrah stated that the franchise fully respected the decision as MI prepared for another game without several senior players.

The absence of Suryakumar came as another setback for Mumbai Indians in an already disappointing campaign. The star batter had also captained the side in Hardik Pandya’s absence earlier this season. Reports suggested that MI’s management remained sensitive toward personal and family matters involving players.

Related Content
PBKS Vs MI, IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav Doubtful As Mumbai Indians Search For New Captain - Report - | PhotO: AP/Surjeet Yadav
PBKS Vs MI, IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav Doubtful As Mumbai Indians Search For New Captain - Report
Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya bowls a delivery during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians in Ahmedabad. - | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
Hardik Pandya Injury Update: MI Captain Remains Doubtful For IPL 2026 Clash Against PBKS In Dharamsala
Jasprit Bumrah has been wicketless so far in the five matches of IPL 2026. - AP Photos/Manish Swarup
MI Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Dry Spell Continues: Jasprit Bumrah Goes Five Games Without A Wicket
Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya celebrates after won the match during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai. - | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
DC Vs MI, IPL 2026: Why Hardik Pandya Is Not Playing Against Delhi Capitals?
Related Content

With Suryakumar unavailable, Bumrah was handed the responsibility of leading the side for the first time since joining the franchise as a teenager. Mumbai Indians even shared a special “Captain Jasprit” post on social media before the game.

Hardik Pandya Also Misses Out Due To Injury

Regular captain Hardik Pandya continued to remain unavailable because of a back spasm that has troubled him in recent matches. The all-rounder had already missed multiple fixtures this season, including games against Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Reports earlier in the week stated that Pandya trained separately for nearly three hours and even shared batting practice clips on social media, raising hopes of a return against Punjab Kings.

However, Mumbai Indians ultimately decided not to risk their skipper, especially with the team already eliminated from the playoff race. His absence once again sparked discussion over MI’s leadership future, although reports have dismissed speculation regarding any possible trade involving the all-rounder ahead of next season.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories