PBKS Vs MI, IPL 2026: Is Suryakumar Yadav Playing Today In Dharamsala?

Summary of this article
Suryakumar Yadav missed MI’s clash against PBKS due to personal reasons, confirmed by Jasprit Bumrah at the toss
Jasprit Bumrah captained Mumbai Indians in the absence of both Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav
Hardik Pandya remained unavailable because of an ongoing back spasm injury issue
Mumbai Indians were forced into another leadership reshuffle for their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash against Punjab Kings in Dharamsala, with both Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav unavailable for the fixture.
Jasprit Bumrah stepped in as captain for the first time in Mumbai Indians history after the franchise confirmed the absence of its regular skipper and stand-in leader. The match remains crucial for Punjab Kings, who are desperately trying to revive their playoff hopes after four consecutive defeats, while MI are already out of contention this season.
Why Suryakumar Yadav Is Not Playing Against PBKS?
Suryakumar Yadav missed the Dharamsala clash due to personal reasons, a detail confirmed by Jasprit Bumrah during the toss. According to reports, the Mumbai Indians batter chose not to travel with the squad and had informed the management beforehand. Bumrah stated that the franchise fully respected the decision as MI prepared for another game without several senior players.
The absence of Suryakumar came as another setback for Mumbai Indians in an already disappointing campaign. The star batter had also captained the side in Hardik Pandya’s absence earlier this season. Reports suggested that MI’s management remained sensitive toward personal and family matters involving players.
With Suryakumar unavailable, Bumrah was handed the responsibility of leading the side for the first time since joining the franchise as a teenager. Mumbai Indians even shared a special “Captain Jasprit” post on social media before the game.
Hardik Pandya Also Misses Out Due To Injury
Regular captain Hardik Pandya continued to remain unavailable because of a back spasm that has troubled him in recent matches. The all-rounder had already missed multiple fixtures this season, including games against Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
Reports earlier in the week stated that Pandya trained separately for nearly three hours and even shared batting practice clips on social media, raising hopes of a return against Punjab Kings.
However, Mumbai Indians ultimately decided not to risk their skipper, especially with the team already eliminated from the playoff race. His absence once again sparked discussion over MI’s leadership future, although reports have dismissed speculation regarding any possible trade involving the all-rounder ahead of next season.