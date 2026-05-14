PBKS Vs MI, IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav Doubtful As Mumbai Indians Search For New Captain - Report

Summary of this article
Hardik Pandya remains doubtful for MI’s match against PBKS due to a back spasm
Suryakumar Yadav is likely unavailable after recently becoming a father
Jasprit Bumrah and Tilak Varma are leading candidates to captain Mumbai Indians in Dharamsala
Mumbai Indians could once again take the field without their regular leadership group when they face Punjab Kings in match 58 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash in Dharamsala on Thursday.
Hardik Pandya, who has already missed multiple matches this season due to a back spasm, remains doubtful for the fixture despite reportedly undergoing an extended training session earlier this week.
Meanwhile, stand-in captain Suryakumar Yadav is also expected to miss the game after recently becoming a father. With MI already eliminated from playoff contention following their defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the focus has now shifted towards who will lead the five-time champions in the remaining fixtures.
Hardik Pandya Remains Doubtful Ahead Of PBKS Clash
According to a report by Cricbuzz, tickets were booked for both Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav to travel to Dharamsala, although there was no immediate confirmation regarding their arrival. The report stated that Hardik trained alone for nearly three hours on Tuesday night, while the all-rounder also shared clips of his batting practice on social media, hinting at a possible return.
Pandya has endured an injury-interrupted IPL 2026 campaign and has already missed matches against Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. His absence after the RCB defeat triggered speculation online regarding a possible trade ahead of next season, but the Cricbuzz report added that there is currently “no possibility” of Mumbai Indians releasing or trading the captain.
Bumrah And Tilak Varma In Line To Lead Mumbai Indians
With Suryakumar Yadav also unavailable, Mumbai Indians may have to appoint another stand-in captain for the Punjab Kings encounter. Jasprit Bumrah and Tilak Varma have emerged as the frontrunners to take over leadership duties temporarily. The report further mentioned that veteran opener Rohit Sharma is “unlikely” to captain the side despite leading MI to five IPL titles in the past.
Ahead of the match, MI all-rounder Corbin Bosch admitted that the franchise has gone through a difficult phase without Pandya but insisted the squad remains focused on finishing the season strongly. Although the playoffs are now out of reach, Mumbai Indians will still look to end their campaign on a positive note against an in-form Punjab Kings side chasing qualification.