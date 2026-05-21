GT Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Is Prasidh Krishna Playing Today Against Super Kings In Ahmedabad?

Prasidh Krishna has been inducted in GT's playing XI against CSK
Krishna has taken 14 wickets for GT in 8 matches in IPL 2026
GT need to win this match to bolster their chances of playing Qualifier 1
In a quest to finish at the top two, Gujarat Titans (GT) will face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match 66 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday, May 21.
While GT have already qualified for the playoffs, they have an important task at hand: finishing in the top two so they get two shots at the final of IPL 2026.
They are in a tight fight with RCB and SRH for the Qualifier 1 spot, and this match holds great importance in their quest to reach it. On the other hand, it's a must-win game for CSK, whose playoff hopes are hanging by a thread after losing back-to-back vital league matches.
While, GT have looked a well-balanced team in the tournament and not made much changes but for this game, their have brought in the tall and lanky Indian pacer, Prasidh Krishna into the playing XI in place of left-arm spinner Sai Kishore.
Krishna has featured in 8 matches for GT in this season and took 14 wickets. He has been again included in the playing squad to bolster their already strong bowling attack.
On the other hand, CSK are on the verge of elimination and have to win this match to stay in the competition by a thread. The former five-time champions are in the 7th spot in the points table with 12 points from 13 games.