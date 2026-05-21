GT Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Is Prasidh Krishna Playing Today Against Super Kings In Ahmedabad?

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Vikas Patwal
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GT Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Prasidh Krishna, who has taken 14 wickets for GT in this season has been included in their playing XI for their final league match against Chennai Super Kings

GT Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Prasidh Krishna playing update
Prasidh Krishna has been included in GT's playing XI against CSK on May 21. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
Summary of this article

  • Prasidh Krishna has been inducted in GT's playing XI against CSK

  • Krishna has taken 14 wickets for GT in 8 matches in IPL 2026

  • GT need to win this match to bolster their chances of playing Qualifier 1

In a quest to finish at the top two, Gujarat Titans (GT) will face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match 66 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday, May 21.

While GT have already qualified for the playoffs, they have an important task at hand: finishing in the top two so they get two shots at the final of IPL 2026.

They are in a tight fight with RCB and SRH for the Qualifier 1 spot, and this match holds great importance in their quest to reach it. On the other hand, it's a must-win game for CSK, whose playoff hopes are hanging by a thread after losing back-to-back vital league matches.

While, GT have looked a well-balanced team in the tournament and not made much changes but for this game, their have brought in the tall and lanky Indian pacer, Prasidh Krishna into the playing XI in place of left-arm spinner Sai Kishore.

Krishna has featured in 8 matches for GT in this season and took 14 wickets. He has been again included in the playing squad to bolster their already strong bowling attack.

Related Content
Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill celebrates his fifty runs as Sai Sudharsan watches during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad, India, Thursday, May 21, 2026. - AP Photo/Ajit Solanki
Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, left, and Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill shake hands before the Indian Premier League cricket match between in Ahmedabad, India, Thursday, May 21, 2026 - (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad arranges the field during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in Chennai, India, Sunday, May 10, 2026. - | Photo: AP
Chennai Super Kings' Urvil Patel hits a six during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in Chennai, India, Sunday, May 10, 2026. - AP Photo

Check out the live score of GT vs CSK here.

On the other hand, CSK are on the verge of elimination and have to win this match to stay in the competition by a thread. The former five-time champions are in the 7th spot in the points table with 12 points from 13 games.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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