Day In Pics: May 12, 2026

Newly-elected Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker JCD Prabhakar, centre, with state Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, left, former state Deputy CM and Assembly LoP Udhayanidhi Stalin, second left, and TVK leader KA Sengottaiyan, right, as the Assembly was convened for the day to elect the Speaker, in Chennai. | Photo: @CMOTamilnadu/X via PTI

1/12 A worker harvests maize in a field on a hot summer day, on the outskirts of Jagdalpur in Bastar district, Chhattisgarh. | Photo: PTI





2/12 A demolition drive being carried out by Revenue Department Anantnag in coordination with Police Kulgam against a drug peddler as part of the continued crackdown against illegal narcotics trade and anti-social activities, at Drinen Qazigund, in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir. | Photo: PTI





3/12 Chamoli Police, Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and other security personnel carry out a joint security operation ensuring the safety of pilgrims during the ongoing Chardham Yatra, at Badrinath Dham, in Chamoli district. | Photo: PTI





4/12 Wrestler Deepak Punia, right, in action during the '92 kg National Open Ranking Tournament 2026', in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh. | Photo: Handout via PTI





5/12 JD(U) chief and former Bihar CM Nitish Kumar leaves from party office after a meeting, in Patna, Bihar. | Photo: PTI





6/12 Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis meets BJP National President and MP Nitin Nabin, in Guwahati, Assam. | Photo: @Dev_Fadnavis/X via PTI





7/12 Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, newly sworn-in state Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, newly sworn-in state Ministers Ajanta Neog, Rameswar Teli, Atul Bora and Charan Boro during the swearing-in ceremony, at Khanapara in Guwahati. | Photo: PTI





8/12 Prime Minister Narendra Modi with newly sworn-in Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during the swearing-in ceremony of the state government, at Khanapara in Guwahati. | Photo: PTI





9/12 External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during the inauguration of a special exhibition at the UN headquarters, titled ‘From Shunya to Ananta (Zero to Infinity) - The Indian Civilization’s Contribution to Mathematics’, in New York, USA. | Photo: PTI





10/12 A farmer sorts harvested litchis before sending them to the market on a summer day, in Nadia, West Bengal. | Photo: PTI





11/12 US envoy to India Sergio Gor arrives to attend swearing-in ceremony of the Assam government, in Guwahati. | Photo: PTI





12/12 Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar during a visit to Kamakhya Temple, in Guwahati. | Photo: @SunetraA_Pawar/X via PTI





