Day In Pics: May 12, 2026

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for May 12, 2026

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JCD Prabhakar elected TN Assembly Speaker
Newly-elected Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker JCD Prabhakar, centre, with state Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, left, former state Deputy CM and Assembly LoP Udhayanidhi Stalin, second left, and TVK leader KA Sengottaiyan, right, as the Assembly was convened for the day to elect the Speaker, in Chennai. | Photo: @CMOTamilnadu/X via PTI
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Agriculture: Maize in Bastar
A worker harvests maize in a field on a hot summer day, on the outskirts of Jagdalpur in Bastar district, Chhattisgarh. | Photo: PTI
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2/12
Demolition drive against drug peddler
A demolition drive being carried out by Revenue Department Anantnag in coordination with Police Kulgam against a drug peddler as part of the continued crackdown against illegal narcotics trade and anti-social activities, at Drinen Qazigund, in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir. | Photo: PTI
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3/12
Security operation at Badrinath Dham
Chamoli Police, Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and other security personnel carry out a joint security operation ensuring the safety of pilgrims during the ongoing Chardham Yatra, at Badrinath Dham, in Chamoli district. | Photo: PTI
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4/12
Deepak Punia wins at WFI National Open Ranking Tournament
Wrestler Deepak Punia, right, in action during the '92 kg National Open Ranking Tournament 2026', in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh. | Photo: Handout via PTI
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5/12
Nitish Kumar at JD(U) office
JD(U) chief and former Bihar CM Nitish Kumar leaves from party office after a meeting, in Patna, Bihar. | Photo: PTI
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6/12
Maha CM Fadnavis meets BJP MP Nabin
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis meets BJP National President and MP Nitin Nabin, in Guwahati, Assam. | Photo: @Dev_Fadnavis/X via PTI
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7/12
Assam govt swearing-in
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, newly sworn-in state Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, newly sworn-in state Ministers Ajanta Neog, Rameswar Teli, Atul Bora and Charan Boro during the swearing-in ceremony, at Khanapara in Guwahati. | Photo: PTI
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8/12
Narendra Modi with Himanta Biswa Sarma
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with newly sworn-in Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during the swearing-in ceremony of the state government, at Khanapara in Guwahati. | Photo: PTI
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9/12
Jaishankar at UN HQs
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during the inauguration of a special exhibition at the UN headquarters, titled ‘From Shunya to Ananta (Zero to Infinity) - The Indian Civilization’s Contribution to Mathematics’, in New York, USA. | Photo: PTI
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10/12
Agriculture: Litchis in Nadia
A farmer sorts harvested litchis before sending them to the market on a summer day, in Nadia, West Bengal. | Photo: PTI
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11/12
Sergio Gor in Guwahati
US envoy to India Sergio Gor arrives to attend swearing-in ceremony of the Assam government, in Guwahati. | Photo: PTI
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12/12
Sunetra Pawar in Guwahati
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar during a visit to Kamakhya Temple, in Guwahati. | Photo: @SunetraA_Pawar/X via PTI
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