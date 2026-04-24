RCB Vs GT, IPL 2026: Why Is Phil Salt Not Playing For Royal Challengers Bengaluru In Indian Premier League Match 34?

While Royal Challengers Bengaluru look to return to winning ways by hosting Gujarat Titans, Phil Salt didn't feature in their playing XI or impact player's list

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IPL 2026 RCB Practice Session photos-Phil Salt
Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Phil Salt during a practice session ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 cricket match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
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Summary of this article

  • Phil Salt missed out the RCB vs GT IPL 2026 match 34

  • Salt has been a key figure for RCB so far in the IPL 2026

  • Check the reason of Phil Salt not featuring in RCB's playing XI

The IPL 2026 match 34 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is set to be a high-stakes encounter with both teams looking to get back to winning ways. As both teams look to climb the ladder, the spotlight is firmly on RCB’s standout performer of the season, Phil Salt.

Phil Salt has been the linchpin of RCB’s batting order this year. He has consistently provided blistering starts, most notably his match-winning performance against the Mumbai Indians, where he smashed an aggressive 63 runs.

His ability to exploit the powerplay overs has relieved pressure on the middle order and allowed the likes of Virat Kohli to play more freely. Salt currently ranks among the top run-getters for the franchise, maintaining a strike rate well above 160—a crucial asset at the high-scoring Chinnaswamy ground.

Beyond his contributions with the bat, Phil Salt has arguably been the best fielder of the IPL 2026 season so far. Operating primarily on the boundary ropes, he has showcased exceptional athleticism and sharp reflexes, effectively serving as a match-winner in the field.

He set the tone in the season opener against SRH by plucking three crucial catches, including a sensational one-handed grab to dismiss a well-set Ishan Kishan and a controversial but ultimately clean take on the edge of the cushions to remove Heinrich Klaasen.

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Even in the recent outing against the Delhi Capitals, Salt’s ground fielding stood out as he saved multiple boundaries, highlighted by a perfectly timed sliding catch to dismiss Karun Nair. His ability to turn difficult chances into effortless dismissals has provided RCB’s bowling unit with a significant defensive cushion throughout the tournament.

RCB enter this game after a frustrating loss to the Delhi Capitals, where they failed to defend a competitive total of 175. Despite Salt’s steady contributions at the top, the bowling unit struggled to close out the game in the final over.

The Gujarat Titans, meanwhile, are reeling from a massive 99-run defeat at the hands of Mumbai. Their season has been characterized by inconsistency; after a string of three wins, their recent batting collapse has raised questions about their middle-order stability and their reliance on a few key individuals.

Why Phil Salt Is Not Playing In RCB Vs GT IPL 2026 Match?

During the toss of the RCB vs GT game, captain Rajat Patidar confirmed that Salt is sidelined due to an unspecified injury, creating a significant void at the top of the order.

In a direct replacement, England’s young sensation Jacob Bethell has been brought into the playing XI. Bethell, who recently made headlines for his impressive performance in the T20 World Cup, is expected to open the innings alongside Virat Kohli

While Salt’s explosive power will be missed, Bethell offers a left-handed option at the top, potentially providing the similar impact as Salt at the top of the order.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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