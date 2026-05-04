Phil Salt Injury Update: RCB Opener Flies To England Before IPL 2026 Playoffs

Summary of this article
Phil Salt flies to England for finger scans after ECB request, uncertain return timeline
Injury disrupts top order, forcing reshuffle despite team maintaining winning momentum
RCB hopeful of Salt’s comeback before playoffs as push for top-two finish continues
Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s title defence has hit an unexpected hurdle with explosive opener Phil Salt temporarily flying back to England midway through the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.
According to an ESPNcricinfo report, the England and Wales Cricket Board requested further assessment after Salt picked up a finger injury during a league game earlier in the season. The timing couldn’t be more delicate, with the tournament entering its decisive phase and RCB aiming to maintain their momentum near the top of the table.
Salt has been one of the side’s most aggressive starters this season, giving Bengaluru rapid starts and putting pressure on opposition bowlers inside the powerplay.
Injury concern clouds RCB’s top-order stability
The injury reportedly occurred while fielding near the boundary, where the Englishman hurt his left-hand finger attempting a stop in the deep. While the franchise has remained tight-lipped about the exact nature of the issue, Salt has already missed multiple matches, forcing a reshuffle at the top of the order.
Jacob Bethell has been used as a replacement opener alongside Virat Kohli, but the combination hasn’t replicated the same explosive starts. Despite that, Bengaluru have managed to grind out results, showing depth in both batting and bowling. The bigger concern, however, remains Salt’s availability for the business end, especially given his strong start, 202 runs in six innings at a strike rate above 160.
RCB optimistic despite uncertain timeline
There is cautious optimism within the camp that the 29-year-old will return before the playoffs, with both the player and management keen on a quick turnaround. His absence is not just about runs, it also impacts fielding intensity and overall balance, something RCB relied on heavily during their title-winning campaign last season.
Led by Rajat Patidar, the team currently sits at the second position and is using a short mid-season break to regroup ahead of crucial fixtures. With qualification within reach, Bengaluru’s focus will be on securing a top-two finish, but Salt’s fitness could ultimately define how far their title defence goes this year.
Why did Phil Salt leave IPL 2026 midway?
Phil Salt returned to England for finger scans after an injury, following a request from the ECB.
Will Phil Salt return to RCB before the playoffs?
RCB and the player are hopeful of a quick return, but his availability depends on scan results and recovery timeline.