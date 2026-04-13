MI Vs RCB: Who Won The POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 20

Summary of this article
RCB posted a massive 240/4, setting up the game early
Phil Salt’s explosive 78 earned him Player of the Match
MI’s 222/5 fell short despite a strong batting effort
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) delivered a batting masterclass to defeat Mumbai Indians (MI) by 18 runs in a high-scoring Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash at the Wankhede Stadium.
After being put in to bat, RCB piled up a massive 240/4, one of the highest totals at the venue, setting the tone for a run-fest.
The foundation was laid by an explosive opening stand, with Phil Salt and Virat Kohli going on the offensive right from the powerplay.
Salt’s aggressive strokeplay and Kohli’s fluency ensured RCB dominated early, while skipper Rajat Patidar accelerated further with a blistering half-century to push the total beyond MI’s reach.
In response, Mumbai Indians fought hard, posting 222/5 in their 20 overs, but the steep target proved too much despite late fireworks. RCB bowlers held their nerve in the death overs, sealing a crucial win in what turned out to be a 462-run thriller.
Phil Salt Named Player Of The Match
Phil Salt was the standout performer of the night, earning the Player of the Match award for his explosive 78 off just 36 balls. His innings, filled with boundaries and towering sixes, completely shifted the momentum in RCB’s favor early in the game.
Salt’s dominance in the powerplay dismantled MI’s bowling plans, allowing RCB to build a platform that eventually proved decisive. His fearless approach set the tone for the innings and played a crucial role in RCB defending a daunting total.