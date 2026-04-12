MI Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Rajat Patidar Displays Tremendous Hitting Skills, Brings Up Fifty In Just 16 Balls

Rajat Patidar looked absolute million dollars as he dismantled the MI bowling attack in the middle overs, providing a much-needed boost to RCB's innings

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Rajat Patidar celebrating his half-century during MI vs RCB IPL 2026 match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Photo: IPL/X
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Summary of this article

  • Rajat Patidar scored a half-century in just 16 deliveries

  • Patidar scored the fifty against MI in the IPL 2026 clash at Wankhede Stadium

  • This is the fastest half-century of Patidar's IPL career

Rajat Patidar ignited the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, April 12, smashing a sensational 17-ball half-century to lead the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) onslaught against the Mumbai Indians (MI).

In the high-voltage MI vs RCB IPL 2026 encounter, the RCB skipper’s breathtaking cameo turned a steady start into a rampaging total, leaving the home side’s bowling attack searching for answers.

Coming in at number three after a century-stand between Phil Salt and Virat Kohli, Patidar displayed aggressive intent from his very first delivery. He took a particular liking to the spin of Mayank Markande and the medium pace of Shardul Thakur, dismantling them in the middle overs with clinical precision.

Patidar’s half-century—the fastest of his professional career—was punctuated by five towering sixes and four crisp boundaries, propelling RCB’s scoring rate to over 12 runs per over.

The highlight of the innings was Patidar’s absolute dominance over the spin duo, where he utilized his nimble footwork to repeatedly clear the long-on and mid-wicket boundaries. His ability to find the fence at will forced MI captain Hardik Pandya into several desperate bowling changes, though none could stem the flow of runs.

By the time Patidar reached his milestone in the 16th over, he had effectively batted Mumbai out of the game's middle phase, guiding RCB toward a formidable total.

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This knock reinforces Patidar’s evolution as a batter and leader who leads by example. While Kohli played the anchor, Patidar’s X-factor aggression ensured that the momentum generated in the Powerplay was not just maintained but amplified.

As the race for the IPL 2026 playoffs intensifies, this 17-ball blitz stands as a warning to rival teams that the RCB captain is in the form of his life, capable of turning any match on its head in a matter of minutes.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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