Bangladesh Vs Australia, 1st ODI: Nahid Rana Stars As BAN Beat AUS By 86 Runs In Rain-Affected Match

Bangladesh beat a depleted Australia for only the second time in one-day international cricket on Tuesday. Mosaddek Hossain returned to ODIs after four years with a chancy half-century and Nahid Rana rattled Australia with his pace in an emphatic 86-run victory on the DLS Method. Mosaddek profited from three dropped catches to score an unbeaten 86 off 70 balls. Najmul Hossain Shanto (67) and opening batter Tanzid Hasan (54) also contributed to Bangladesh’s strong total of 284-8. Rana took 4-41, often hitting 140 kph, as Australia limped to 191-9 in 42.2 overs, needing an unlikely 94 runs off 46 balls when lightning and rain stopped play. The game never restarted with Cameron Green on a team-best unbeaten 52 off 66 balls. Australia lost to Pakistan 2-1 in ODIs last week and its playing its first bilateral ODIs with Bangladesh in 15 years.

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Bangladesh won by 86 runs (DLS method)
Bangladesh and Australia's players leave the field after rain stopped play during the first one day international cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh in Mirpur, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain
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Australias Cameron Green
Australia's Cameron Green plays a shot during the first one day international cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh in Mirpur, Bangladesh, Tuesday, June 9, 2026. () | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain
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Australias Cameron Green celebrates his fifty runs
Australia's Cameron Green celebrates his fifty runs plays a shot during the first one day international cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh in Mirpur, Bangladesh | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain
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Australias Nathan Ellis
Australia's Nathan Ellis plays a shot during the first one day international cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh in Mirpur, Bangladesh, Tuesday, June 9, 2026. () | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain
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Bangladeshs Nahid Rana
Bangladesh's Nahid Rana celebrates the wicket of Australia's Liam Scott during the first one day international cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh in Mirpur, Bangladesh, Tuesday, June 9, 2026. () | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain
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Australias Liam Scott
Australia's Liam Scott plays a shot during the first one day international cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh in Mirpur, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain
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Australias Alex Carey
Australia's Alex Carey plays a shot during the first one day international cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh in Mirpur, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain
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Bangladesh vs Australia 1st ODI
Australia's Alex Carey, left, and Cooper Connolly run between the wickets to score during the first one day international cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh in Mirpur, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain
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Australias Cooper Connolly
Australia's Cooper Connolly plays a shot during the first one day international cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh in Mirpur, Bangladesh, Tuesday, June 9, 2026. () | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain
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Bangladeshs Mosaddek Hossain Saikat
Bangladesh's Mosaddek Hossain Saikat plays a shot during the first one day international cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh in Mirpur, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain
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Bangladeshs Taskin Ahmed
Bangladesh's Taskin Ahmed plays a shot during the first one day international cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh in Mirpur, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain
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Bangladeshs Mosaddek Hossain Saikat celebrates his fifty runs
Bangladesh's Mosaddek Hossain Saikat celebrates his fifty runs during the first one day international cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh in Mirpur, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain
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Bangladeshs Towhid Hridoy
Bangladesh's Towhid Hridoy reacts after hit by the ball during the first one day international cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh in Mirpur, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain
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Australia vs Bangladesh 1st ODI
Bangladesh's Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, left, and Towhid Hridoy run between the wickets to score during the first one day international cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh in Mirpur, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain
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Bangladeshs Litton Das
Bangladesh's Litton Das plays a shot during the first one day international cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh in Mirpur, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain
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Australias Nathan Ellis
Australia's Nathan Ellis bowls a delivery during the first one day international cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh in Mirpur, Bangladesh. | Photo; AP/Mosaraf Hossain
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Bangladeshs Najmul Hossain Shanto celebrates his fifty runs
Bangladesh's Najmul Hossain Shanto celebrates his fifty runs during the first one day international cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh in Mirpur, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain
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Bangladeshs Najmul Hossain Shanto
Bangladesh's Najmul Hossain Shanto plays a shot during the first one day international cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh in Mirpur, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain
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