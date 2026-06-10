Bangladesh Vs Australia, 1st ODI: Nahid Rana Stars As BAN Beat AUS By 86 Runs In Rain-Affected Match
Bangladesh beat a depleted Australia for only the second time in one-day international cricket on Tuesday. Mosaddek Hossain returned to ODIs after four years with a chancy half-century and Nahid Rana rattled Australia with his pace in an emphatic 86-run victory on the DLS Method. Mosaddek profited from three dropped catches to score an unbeaten 86 off 70 balls. Najmul Hossain Shanto (67) and opening batter Tanzid Hasan (54) also contributed to Bangladesh’s strong total of 284-8. Rana took 4-41, often hitting 140 kph, as Australia limped to 191-9 in 42.2 overs, needing an unlikely 94 runs off 46 balls when lightning and rain stopped play. The game never restarted with Cameron Green on a team-best unbeaten 52 off 66 balls. Australia lost to Pakistan 2-1 in ODIs last week and its playing its first bilateral ODIs with Bangladesh in 15 years.
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