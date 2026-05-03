Supriya Sule: Baramati’s Political Face

She was especially put to the test in 2024 Lok Sabha elections, when, following the split in the NCP in 2023, Baramati was keenly watched. In her contest against her sister-in-law Sunetra Pawar (wife of her cousin late Ajit Pawar), Sule won by a margin of more than 1.58 lakh votes. The result was seen not only as a personal victory, but also reaffirmed her claim as the rightful heir to the original political legacy of her family from the constituency.