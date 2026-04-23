Delimitation Is A Costly Affair 

DMK Supporters Burn Copies of 131st Amendment and Delimitation Bills in Chennai Chennai, Apr 16 (ANI): DMK supporters stage a protest by burning the copy of the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill 2026 and the proposed Delimitation Bill, alleged to reduce Tamil Nadu's parliamentary representation, at the party s headquarters in Chennai Photo: Source: IMAGO / ANI News

DMK Supporters Burn Copies of 131st Amendment and Delimitation Bills in Chennai Chennai, Apr 16 (ANI): DMK supporters stage a protest by burning the copy of the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill 2026 and the proposed Delimitation Bill, alleged to reduce Tamil Nadu's parliamentary representation, at the party s headquarters in Chennai Photo: Source: IMAGO / ANI News