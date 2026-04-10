RR Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Jofra Archer Floors Phil Salt With First-Ball Bouncer - Watch

Rajasthan Royals' Jofra Archer, right, and others celebrates the wicket of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Phil Salt during their Indian Premier League match in Guwahati. Photo: AP/Anupam Nath

Rajasthan Royals' Jofra Archer, right, and others celebrates the wicket of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Phil Salt during their Indian Premier League match in Guwahati. Photo: AP/Anupam Nath