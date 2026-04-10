RR Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Jofra Archer Floors Phil Salt With First-Ball Bouncer - Watch

Summary of this article
Rajasthan Royals win rain-delayed toss, opt to bowl first in Guwahati
Jofra Archer dismissed Phil Salt with superb first-ball bouncer
Josh Hazlewood replaced Jacob Duffy in Royal Challengers Bengaluru XI
Jofra Archer made a thunderous start with the ball on Friday (April 10), sending Phil Salt back first ball with a fiendish delivery in match 16 of Indian Premier League 2026 between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
Archer bamboozled Salt with a fiery bouncer first up, leaving the RCB opener with little time to react suitably. The short ball was pitched around middle stump and rose disconcertingly to leave Salt in all sorts of trouble.
The English batter tried to get out of the way but the ball had already hit his bat's handle by then, ballooning up for a simple catch to Dhruv Jurel behind the stumps. You can watch the video of the dismissal below:
Earlier, RR captain Riyan Parag won the toss and elected to bowl first. The toss was delayed due to rain, and even as it was being conducted, rain drops began descending again.
Josh Hazlewood will finally play his first game for RCB in IPL 2026, coming in place of Jacob Duffy. For RR, Brijesh Sharma replaced Tushar Deshpande.
RR Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Playing XIs
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Brijesh Sharma
RR Impact Subs: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ravi Singh, Shubham Dubey, Tushar Deshpande
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Abhinandan Singh, Josh Hazlewood
RCB Impact Subs: Suyash Sharma, Jacob Bethell, Rasikh Salam Dar, Kanishk Chouhan, Venkatesh Iyer
Where to watch RR vs RCB, IPL 2026 match?
The RR vs RCB, IPL 2026 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India and live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in the country.
Which team is on top of IPL 2026 points table currently?
Rajasthan Royals are currently on top of the IPL 2026 standings with six points from three games.
What are the squads of RR and RCB for match 16 of IPL 2026?
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Shubham Dubey, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Brijesh Sharma, Ravi Singh, Adam Milne, Dasun Shanaka, Kuldeep Sen, Sushant Mishra, Kwena Maphaka, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Vignesh Puthur, Aman Rao Perala
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Abhinandan Singh, Jacob Duffy, Suyash Sharma, Jacob Bethell, Rasikh Salam Dar, Kanishk Chouhan, Venkatesh Iyer, Josh Hazlewood, Mangesh Yadav, Swapnil Singh, Jordan Cox, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Satvik Deswal