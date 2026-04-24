RCB Vs GT, IPL 2026: Get Toss Update And Playing XIs

Summary of this article
RCB will host GT at their home in M Chinnaswamy Stadium
Both teams are coming out of losses in their previous game
Check playing XI and toss update of the RCB vs GT match below
The high-voltage Match 34 of IPL 2026 will see Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) host Gujarat Titans (GT) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 24, Friday. With their head-to-head record perfectly balanced at 3-3, this clash will serve as a tiebreaker for a rivalry that has grown increasingly intense over the last few years.
RCB have enjoyed a strong run this season, currently sitting 3rd on the points table with four wins from six matches. Their batting has been their greatest strength, led by the consistent Virat Kohli and the explosive Phil Salt.
On the other hand, the Gujarat Titans have had a roller-coaster campaign. After losing their first two games, they fought back with three straight wins but currently find themselves in 6th place with a 3-3 record.
Both teams enter this fixture seeking redemption after losses in their previous outings. RCB suffered a heartbreaking, last-ball defeat against the Delhi Capitals, where their bowlers failed to defend 175.
However, the Titans are coming off a much more damaging result—a crushing 99-run defeat against the Mumbai Indians. That loss not only stalled their momentum but also severely dented their Net Run Rate, exposing a fragile middle order that struggled to keep pace with a massive chase.
Looking to turn things around, GT are expected to bolster their lineup by bringing in Jason Holder to add much-needed depth to both their bowling and lower-order batting. Their primary goal is to fix a middle-order slump that has seen them score the fewest runs in that phase this season.
RCB, meanwhile, will likely focus on bowling execution. While their lineup remains largely stable, they will have to execute batter in terms of slog overs batting to give the necessary boost to their total. In the batting-friendly conditions of Bengaluru, both sides know that whoever handles the death overs better with their finishers working, will likely walk away with the two points.
RCB Vs GT, IPL 2026: Toss Update
Royal Challengers Bengaluru have won the toss and have opted to field against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026 match 34.
RCB Vs GT, IPL 2026: Playing XIs
Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar
Where will the RCB vs GT IPL 2026 match be hosted?
The RCB vs GT IPL 2026 match will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
When will the RCB vs GT IPL 2026 match be hosted?
The RCB vs GT IPL 2026 match will be played on April 24, Friday and has a start time of 7:30 PM IST.
Where to watch the RCB vs GT IPL 2026 match?
The RCB vs GT IPL 2026 match will be available for live telecast on the Star Sports Network channels. JioHotstar mobile app and website will provide the live streaming.