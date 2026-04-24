RCB Vs GT, IPL 2026: Sai Sudharan Latest To Score A Century In This Edition - Check Full List

Summary of this article
Sai Sudharsan scored a century during RCB vs GT IPL 2026 match
He brought up his hundred in just 57 balls
This is the sixth century scored in IPL 2026
Sai Sudharsan became the sixth player to score a century in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The Gujarat Titans (GT) batter achieved the feat during their match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, on Friday (April 24).
Opening the GT innings together with skipper Shubman Gill (32), the 24-year-old added 128 runs for the first wicket and reached the landmark in the 57th ball -- a single off Suyash Sharma.
Sudharsan’s journey to 2,000 runs has been characterized by remarkable consistency. After a breakout 2024 season and an Orange Cap winning campaign in 2025 where he amassed 759 runs, the 24-year-old entered 2026 with high expectations.
While he had a relatively quiet start to the current season, his record-breaking innings in Bengaluru served as a reminder of his elite pedigree.
Who Has Scored Centuries In IPL 2026?
Abhishek Sharma - SRH 135 NO (68) against Delhi Capitals on April 21
Tilak Varma - MI 101 NO (45) against Gujarat Titans on April 20
Sanju Samson - CSK - 115 NO (56) against Delhi Capitals on April 11
Quinton de Kock - MI 112 NO (60) against Punjab Kings April 16
Earlier, RCB captain Rajat Patidar won the toss and opted to bowl first
GT arrived with six points from six matches, while RCB are third on the points table with eight points from as many games.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Schedule In IPL 2026
April 27 - Delhi Capitals (Delhi)- 7:30 PM
April 30- Gujarat Titans (Ahmedabad) - 7:30 PM
May 07- Lucknow Super Giants (Lucknow) - 7:30 PM
May 10 - Mumbai Indians (Raipur) - 7:30 PM
May 13 - Kolkata Knight Riders (Raipur) - 7:30 PM
May 17 -Punjab Kings (Dharamshala) - 3:30 PM
May 22 - Sunrisers Hyderabad (Hyderabad) - 7:30 PM
Gujarat Titans Schedule In IPL 2026
April 26 – Chennai Super Kings (Chennai) – 3:30 PM
April 30 – Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Ahmedabad) – 7:30 PM
May 03 – Punjab Kings (Ahmedabad) – 7:30 PM
May 09 – Rajasthan Royals (Jaipur) – 7:30 PM
May 12 - Sunrisers Hyderabad (Ahmedabad) – 7:30 PM
May 16 - Kolkata Knight Riders (Kolkata) – 7:30 PM
May 21 - Chennai Super Kings (Chennai) – 7:30 PM