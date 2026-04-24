RCB Vs GT, IPL 2026: Sai Sudharan Latest To Score A Century In This Edition - Check Full List

Sai Sudharsan showed a brilliant display yet again and brought up his century against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in just 57 balls

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
RCB VS GT IPL 2026 Match 34 Sai Sudharsan century
Sai Sudharsan celebrates after scoring century during RCB vs GT IPL 2026 match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Photo: IPL/X
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Sai Sudharsan scored a century during RCB vs GT IPL 2026 match

  • He brought up his hundred in just 57 balls

  • This is the sixth century scored in IPL 2026

Sai Sudharsan became the sixth player to score a century in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The Gujarat Titans (GT) batter achieved the feat during their match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, on Friday (April 24).

Opening the GT innings together with skipper Shubman Gill (32), the 24-year-old added 128 runs for the first wicket and reached the landmark in the 57th ball -- a single off Suyash Sharma.

In the process, he also became the fastest batter to score 2000 runs in IPL.

Sudharsan’s journey to 2,000 runs has been characterized by remarkable consistency. After a breakout 2024 season and an Orange Cap winning campaign in 2025 where he amassed 759 runs, the 24-year-old entered 2026 with high expectations.

While he had a relatively quiet start to the current season, his record-breaking innings in Bengaluru served as a reminder of his elite pedigree.

Who Has Scored Centuries In IPL 2026?

Sai Sudharsan - GT - 100 (57) against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 24

Sanju Samson - CSK - 101 NO (54) against Mumbai Indians April 23

Related Content
Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans in Bengaluru, India, Friday, April 24, 2026. - (AP Photo)
RCB Vs GT Live Score, IPL 2026: Sai Sudharsan Falls After Brilliant Century
Sai Sudharsan in action against RCB in M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. - IPL/X
RCB Vs GT, IPL 2026: Sai Sudharsan Becomes Fastest To Score 2000 Runs In Indian Premier League
Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Virat Kohli during a practice session ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 cricket match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. - | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
RCB Vs GT, IPL 2026: Check Hourly Weather Forecast In Bengaluru For Today's Indian Premier League Match
Delhi Capitals' David Miller plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals in Bengaluru, India, Saturday, April 18, 2026. - AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi
RCB Vs DC, IPL 2026: Patel Cramps Lead To Miller Time In Bengaluru
Related Content

Abhishek Sharma - SRH 135 NO (68) against Delhi Capitals on April 21

Tilak Varma - MI 101 NO (45) against Gujarat Titans on April 20

Sanju Samson - CSK - 115 NO (56) against Delhi Capitals on April 11

Quinton de Kock - MI 112 NO (60) against Punjab Kings April 16

Earlier, RCB captain Rajat Patidar won the toss and opted to bowl first

GT arrived with six points from six matches, while RCB are third on the points table with eight points from as many games.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Schedule In IPL 2026

April 27 - Delhi Capitals (Delhi)- 7:30 PM

April 30- Gujarat Titans (Ahmedabad) - 7:30 PM

May 07- Lucknow Super Giants (Lucknow) - 7:30 PM

May 10 - Mumbai Indians (Raipur) - 7:30 PM

May 13 - Kolkata Knight Riders (Raipur) - 7:30 PM

May 17 -Punjab Kings (Dharamshala) - 3:30 PM

May 22 - Sunrisers Hyderabad (Hyderabad) - 7:30 PM

Gujarat Titans Schedule In IPL 2026

April 26 – Chennai Super Kings (Chennai) – 3:30 PM

April 30 – Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Ahmedabad) – 7:30 PM

May 03 – Punjab Kings (Ahmedabad) – 7:30 PM

May 09 – Rajasthan Royals (Jaipur) – 7:30 PM

May 12 - Sunrisers Hyderabad (Ahmedabad) – 7:30 PM

May 16 - Kolkata Knight Riders (Kolkata) – 7:30 PM

May 21 - Chennai Super Kings (Chennai) – 7:30 PM

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. RCB Vs GT Live Score, IPL 2026: Sai Sudharsan Century Leads Gujarat Titans To 205/3

  2. IPL 2026 Stats: Sanju Samson Closes In On Orange Cap; Anshul Kamboj Tops Purple Cap List

  3. Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: Matthew Hayden, Jay Shah Extend Heartfelt Wishes To Master Blaster

  4. IPL 2026: Sanju Samson Enters Elite List With Multiple Tons In A Season — Check Details

  5. IPL Sensationalism: Who's Feeding Endless Fake News, And How To Minimise Your Exposure?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Arthur Fils Vs Andrey Rublev, Barcelona Open: Frenchman Claims 4th Career ATP Title, Takes Celebratory Pool Plunge

  2. Novak Djokovic: Serbian's Injury Forces Another Pull Out, This Time From Madrid Open

  3. Routliffe Siblings: From Grand Slam Winner To Paralympic Medallist - How Kiwi-Canadian Sisters Spur Each Other On

  4. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Check Head-To-Head And Streaming Details

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. IND Vs DEN LIVE Score, Thomas & Uber Cup 2026: Amalie Schulz Edges Tanvi In Decider As Denmark Win Tie 3-1

  4. IND Vs CAN Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026: India Men Bounce Back To Crush Canada 4-1 In Opener

  5. India Vs Denmark LIVE Streaming, Uber Cup 2026: When, Where To Watch Women's Round 1 Matches On TV & Online

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Assembly Elections 2026 Voting: Highest Voter Turnout In Tamil Nadu, West Bengal Since Independence, Says CEC

  2. Delhi Court Orders FIR Against Abhijit Iyer-Mitra Over Posts Targeting Newslaundry’s Manisha Pande

  3. Odisha Issues SOP To Protect Census Enumerators After Attack Incidents

  4. Delimitation Is A Costly Affair 

  5. Day In Pics: April 23, 2026

Entertainment News

  1. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

  2. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  3. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  4. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  5. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. When History Happens, Sometimes You Know It

  2. Lebanon Truce Extended by Three Weeks, Trump Warns ‘Clock Is Ticking’ For Iran

  3. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  4. Trump Orders Navy To 'Shoot And Kill' Mine Laying Iranian Ships In Strait Of Hormuz

  5. UN Rapporteur Albanese: 'Maintenance Of India's Ties With Israel May Be A Violation Of International Law'

Latest Stories

  1. Odisha Issues SOP To Protect Census Enumerators After Attack Incidents

  2. Why Sita Navami is Powerful for Relationship Healing & Planetary Balance

  3. Kartik Aaryan-Sreeleela's Film Latest Update: Romantic Drama To Release In 2026, Confirms Anurag Basu

  4. Delhi Roadshow Builds Momentum For Rajasthan’s Agritech Summit

  5. Aadu 3 OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Jayasurya's Malayalam Fantasy Comedy Thriller

  6. Delhi High Court Seeks Kejriwal’s Response on Plea Against Circulation of Court Hearing Videos

  7. IND Vs CAN Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026: India Men Bounce Back To Crush Canada 4-1 In Opener

  8. Assembly Elections 2026 Voting: Highest Voter Turnout In Tamil Nadu, West Bengal Since Independence, Says CEC