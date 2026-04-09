IPL One-Run Thrillers: Full List After Gujarat Titans Edge Delhi Capitals In Last-Ball Finish

Summary of this article
Complete List of One-Run Wins in IPL History (2008–2026)GT beat DC by 1 run in IPL 2026, adding another last-ball thriller to the league’s history
IPL has seen 15+ one-run matches since 2008, including multiple high-pressure finishes
Mumbai Indians feature in iconic one-run finals (2017, 2019), showcasing composure in crunch moments
Gujarat Titans’ one-run win over Delhi Capitals in the 14th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 was the reminder of how razor-thin margins define T20 cricket.
Chasing 211 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, DC fell short at 209/8, with the game going down to the final delivery in a dramatic finish.
Matches decided by just one run have always held a special place in IPL history. In fact, there have been over 15 such instances since the league began in 2008, showing how even one mistimed shot or a single dot ball can change everything. The very first came in 2008, when Kings XI Punjab defended 189/4 against Mumbai Indians, who were bowled out for 188.
Over the years, these thrillers have only grown in stature, with some of the biggest matches in IPL history being decided by that solitary run. While league-stage encounters have delivered chaos, it’s the playoff and final clashes that truly elevated the drama.
Complete List of One-Run Wins in IPL History (2008–2026)
|Winner
|Margin
|Balls Rem
|Target
|Overs
|Opposition
|Ground
|Match Date
|Kings XI Punjab
|1 run
|0
|190
|20
|vs MI
|Wankhede
|21 May 2008
|Kings XI Punjab
|1 run
|0
|135
|20
|vs Chargers
|Johannesburg
|17 May 2009
|Delhi Daredevils
|1 run
|0
|153
|20
|vs RR
|Delhi
|29 Apr 2012
|MI
|1 run
|0
|121
|20
|vs Warriors
|Pune
|3 May 2012
|CSK
|1 run
|0
|151
|20
|vs Daredevils
|Chennai
|9 Apr 2015
|Gujarat Lions
|1 run
|0
|173
|20
|vs Daredevils
|Delhi
|27 Apr 2016
|RCB
|1 run
|0
|176
|20
|vs Kings XI
|Mohali
|9 May 2016
|MI
|1 run
|0
|130
|20
|vs Supergiant
|Hyderabad
|21 May 2017
|RCB
|1 run
|0
|162
|20
|vs CSK
|Bengaluru
|21 Apr 2019
|MI
|1 run
|0
|150
|20
|vs CSK
|Hyderabad
|12 May 2019
|RCB
|1 run
|0
|172
|20
|vs DC
|Ahmedabad
|27 Apr 2021
|LSG
|1 run
|0
|177
|20
|vs KKR
|Eden Gardens
|20 May 2023
|KKR
|1 run
|0
|223
|20
|vs RCB
|Eden Gardens
|21 Apr 2024
|SRH
|1 run
|0
|202
|20
|vs RR
|Hyderabad
|2 May 2024
|KKR
|1 run
|0
|207
|20
|vs RR
|Eden Gardens
|4 May 2025
|GT
|1 run
|0
|211
|20
|vs DC
|Delhi
|8 Apr 2026
Among the most iconic one-run games are the IPL finals of 2017 and 2019, both won by Mumbai Indians. In 2017, MI edged Rising Pune Supergiant in a nail-biter, while in 2019, they defended 149 against Chennai Super Kings, with Lasith Malinga delivering a legendary final over.
Let us remind you again, these weren’t just league stage matches, they were title deciders, proving that even the biggest stage isn’t immune to last-ball heartbreaks. Mumbai’s dominance in such situations also highlighted their ability to handle pressure better than most teams in crunch moments.
Even in recent seasons, the trend hasn’t slowed down. The 2025 season saw Kolkata Knight Riders clinch a one-run win over Rajasthan Royals, while 2026 has already added another chapter with GT vs DC.
There is nothing more exciting and thrilling than these matches, and fans crave such contests, don’t they?