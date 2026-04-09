IPL One-Run Thrillers: Full List After Gujarat Titans Edge Delhi Capitals In Last-Ball Finish

Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals thriller adds to IPL’s one-run history, featuring iconic last-ball finishes including Mumbai Indians’ dramatic 2017 and 2019 title wins

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Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 cricket match-Mohammed Siraj
Gujarat Titans' Mohammed Siraj, centre, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Delhi Capitals' KL Rahul during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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Summary of this article

  • Complete List of One-Run Wins in IPL History (2008–2026)GT beat DC by 1 run in IPL 2026, adding another last-ball thriller to the league’s history

  • IPL has seen 15+ one-run matches since 2008, including multiple high-pressure finishes

  • Mumbai Indians feature in iconic one-run finals (2017, 2019), showcasing composure in crunch moments

Gujarat Titans’ one-run win over Delhi Capitals in the 14th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 was the reminder of how razor-thin margins define T20 cricket.

Chasing 211 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, DC fell short at 209/8, with the game going down to the final delivery in a dramatic finish.

Matches decided by just one run have always held a special place in IPL history. In fact, there have been over 15 such instances since the league began in 2008, showing how even one mistimed shot or a single dot ball can change everything. The very first came in 2008, when Kings XI Punjab defended 189/4 against Mumbai Indians, who were bowled out for 188.

Over the years, these thrillers have only grown in stature, with some of the biggest matches in IPL history being decided by that solitary run. While league-stage encounters have delivered chaos, it’s the playoff and final clashes that truly elevated the drama.

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Complete List of One-Run Wins in IPL History (2008–2026)

WinnerMarginBalls RemTargetOversOppositionGroundMatch Date
Kings XI Punjab1 run019020vs MIWankhede21 May 2008
Kings XI Punjab1 run013520vs ChargersJohannesburg17 May 2009
Delhi Daredevils1 run015320vs RRDelhi29 Apr 2012
MI1 run012120vs WarriorsPune3 May 2012
CSK1 run015120vs DaredevilsChennai9 Apr 2015
Gujarat Lions1 run017320vs DaredevilsDelhi27 Apr 2016
RCB1 run017620vs Kings XIMohali9 May 2016
MI1 run013020vs SupergiantHyderabad21 May 2017
RCB1 run016220vs CSKBengaluru21 Apr 2019
MI1 run015020vs CSKHyderabad12 May 2019
RCB1 run017220vs DCAhmedabad27 Apr 2021
LSG1 run017720vs KKREden Gardens20 May 2023
KKR1 run022320vs RCBEden Gardens21 Apr 2024
SRH1 run020220vs RRHyderabad2 May 2024
KKR1 run020720vs RREden Gardens4 May 2025
GT1 run021120vs DCDelhi8 Apr 2026

Among the most iconic one-run games are the IPL finals of 2017 and 2019, both won by Mumbai Indians. In 2017, MI edged Rising Pune Supergiant in a nail-biter, while in 2019, they defended 149 against Chennai Super Kings, with Lasith Malinga delivering a legendary final over.

Let us remind you again, these weren’t just league stage matches, they were title deciders, proving that even the biggest stage isn’t immune to last-ball heartbreaks. Mumbai’s dominance in such situations also highlighted their ability to handle pressure better than most teams in crunch moments.

Even in recent seasons, the trend hasn’t slowed down. The 2025 season saw Kolkata Knight Riders clinch a one-run win over Rajasthan Royals, while 2026 has already added another chapter with GT vs DC.

There is nothing more exciting and thrilling than these matches, and fans crave such contests, don’t they?

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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