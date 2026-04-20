GT Vs MI, IPL 2026: Check Hourly Ahmedabad Weather Forecast For Today's Indian Premier League Match

Gujarat Titans' Mohammed Siraj, centre, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Delhi Capitals' KL Rahul during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

Gujarat Titans' Mohammed Siraj, centre, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Delhi Capitals' KL Rahul during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup