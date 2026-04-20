GT Vs MI, IPL 2026: Check Hourly Ahmedabad Weather Forecast For Today's Indian Premier League Match

GT vs MI IPL 2026 preview highlighting team form, key players and match dynamics, along with Ahmedabad weather conditions expected to ensure a full uninterrupted contest

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GT Vs MI, IPL 2026: Check Hourly Ahmedabad Weather Forecast
Gujarat Titans' Mohammed Siraj, centre, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Delhi Capitals' KL Rahul during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Gujarat Titans enter the clash with strong momentum, while Mumbai Indians are under pressure after a string of losses

  • Shubman Gill’s form and GT’s balanced bowling attack give them an edge over an inconsistent MI side

  • Clear skies with no rain expected in Ahmedabad, ensuring ideal conditions for a full match

Gujarat Titans will face Mumbai Indians in Match 30 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, with the two teams heading into the contest in completely different form.

GT have bounced back strongly after a slow start, winning three matches on the trot, while MI are struggling near the bottom of the table with just one win in five games.

The Titans, led by Shubman Gill, look one of the most balanced sides this season. Gill has been in excellent touch with the bat, while players like Jos Buttler and Sai Sudharsan have provided consistent support.

Their bowling attack, featuring Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, and Prasidh Krishna, has delivered breakthroughs at key moments, making GT a strong unit both at home and away.

Mumbai Indians, meanwhile, are under pressure to turn things around. With only one win so far, their campaign has lacked consistency in both batting and bowling.

Questions remain around their combinations and form, and with uncertainty over key players’ availability, MI will need a complete performance to challenge a confident GT side.

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GT vs MI, IPL 2026: Ahmedabad's Hourly Weather Forecast

GT vs MI, IPL 2026: Ahmedabads Hourly Weather Forecast
GT vs MI, IPL 2026: Ahmedabad's Hourly Weather Forecast Photo: Accuweather
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Ahmedabad is expected to witness clear skies throughout the evening, ensuring uninterrupted play. Temperatures will hover around 35°C at the start and gradually drop to nearly 31°C as the match progresses. Humidity will remain moderate, and there is virtually no chance of rain, making conditions ideal for a full game. The pitch is expected to stay dry, which could further assist batters under lights.

GT vs MI, IPL 2026: Squads

Gujarat Titans Squad: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ashok Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Shahrukh Khan, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Jason Holder, Luke Wood, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kulwant Khejroliya, Anuj Rawat, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Arshad Khan, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu, Connor Esterhuizen

Mumbai Indians Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Naman Dhir, Mayank Rawat, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, Trent Boult, Corbin Bosch, Mitchell Santner, Ashwani Kumar, Will Jacks, Mayank Markande, Raghu Sharma, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, AM Ghazanfar, Danish Malewar, Krish Bhagat, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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