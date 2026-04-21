GT Vs MI, IPL 2026: Who Won Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 30 – Check Result

Mumbai Indians registered a whopping 99-run win over Gujarat Titans in their IPL 2026 fixture on Monday. The result saw MI climb up the IPL 2026 points table whereas GT dropped down to 6th spot

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Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Live Score Indian Premier League 2026 Match 30 GT vs MI
Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Live Score Indian Premier League 2026 Match 30 GT vs MI AP Photo
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Tilak Varma scored a century as MI registered a massive win over GT

  • Tilak remained not out on 101 off 45 balls

  • In reply, GT were bowled out for 100 in 15.5 overs

Tilak Varma roared back to form with a magnificent maiden century in the Indian Premier League, helping Mumbai Indians break their four-match losing streak with a 99-run mauling of Gujarat Titans on Monday.

Tilak remained not out on 101 off 45 balls, reaching the milestone with a boundary off the innings' last ball to lift MI to 199 for five after a forgettable start.

In reply, GT were bowled out for 100 in 15.5 overs, with left-arm seamer Ashwani Kumar returning excellent figures of 4/24 in four overs.

None of the GT batters could make any contribution of note.

Asked to bat first, MI were in trouble after Kagiso Rabada (3/33 in 4 overs) picked three wickets in the powerplay.

Naman Dhir came in and made 45 off 32 balls, but it was Tilak who did the heavy lifting for MI, smashing seven sixes and eight fours to bring to an end a run of poor scores in the early stages of the league.

Brief scores:

Mumbai Indians: 199/5 in 20 overs (Tilak Varma not out 101, Naman Dhir 45; Kagiso Rabada 3/33, Mohammed Siraj 1/25).

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Tilak Varma scores century during GT vs MI IPL 2026 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. - AP Photo
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Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya, 33, and others celebrate the wicket of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in Mumbai , India. - | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
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Gujarat Titans: 100 all out in 15.5 overs (Washington Sundar 26; Ashwani Kumar 4/24, Mitchell Santner 2/16).

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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