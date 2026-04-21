GT Vs MI, IPL 2026: Who Won The POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 30

MI registered a massive 99-run victory in the Indian Premier League 2026 clash as Tilak Varma and Ashwani Kumar played key roles to get them over the line against GT

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GT vs MI IPL 2026 Match 30 photos-Tilak Verma
Mumbai Indians' Tilak Verma hits a six during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • MI won their second game of the IPL 2026, beating GT by 99 runs

  • Gujarat Titans were bowled out on 100 runs in 15.5 overs

  • Tilak Varma's unbeaten 101 helped Mumbai amass 199 on the board

Mumbai Indians registered only their second win of the Indian Premier League 2026 with a 99-run victory over Gujarat Titans at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Monday, April 20. Chasing 200 for victory, Shubman Gill-led GT side were bowled out for a paltry 100 runs.

Earlier, a blazing unbeaten 101 from Tilak Varma had helped MI post 199/5 in 20 overs, with contributions from Naman Dhir (45) and Hardik Pandya (15).

In reply, GT's start stared on a flaky note with skipper Gill falling for 14 runs whereas opener Sai Sudharsan was out for 0. Left-arm bowler Ashwani Kumar then ran through the GT middle-order, picking up 4/24 as they were bowled out in 15.5 overs.

The victory helped settle MI's nerves as they climbed off bottom of the IPL 2026 points table with 4 points whereas GT were one place above with six points.

ALSO READ | GT vs MI, IPL 2026 Highlights

Tilak Varma Adjudged Man Of The Match

Southpaw Tilak Varma finally came to the party with his vital knock in the middle-order for MI that has been struggling for runs so far in IPL 2026.

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Mumbai Indians' players celebrates after winning the match the Indian Premier League cricket match against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad. - AP Photo
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GT Vs MI, IPL 2026: Tilak Varma Turns It Around With Stunning Ton As Mumbai Notch Up 99-Run Win
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MI, who were struggling at 96/4 in 12.3 overs, put on a show with the bat thanks to Tilak. The Hyderabad-born batter hammered 101 off 45 deliveries that saw him register eight fours and seven sixes.

Despite Ashwani Kumar impressing with the ball with his four-fer in the match, the adjudicators gave away the 'Player of the Match' award to Tilak for his match-winning knock.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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