GT Vs MI, IPL 2026: Who Won The POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 30

Summary of this article
MI won their second game of the IPL 2026, beating GT by 99 runs
Gujarat Titans were bowled out on 100 runs in 15.5 overs
Tilak Varma's unbeaten 101 helped Mumbai amass 199 on the board
Mumbai Indians registered only their second win of the Indian Premier League 2026 with a 99-run victory over Gujarat Titans at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Monday, April 20. Chasing 200 for victory, Shubman Gill-led GT side were bowled out for a paltry 100 runs.
Earlier, a blazing unbeaten 101 from Tilak Varma had helped MI post 199/5 in 20 overs, with contributions from Naman Dhir (45) and Hardik Pandya (15).
In reply, GT's start stared on a flaky note with skipper Gill falling for 14 runs whereas opener Sai Sudharsan was out for 0. Left-arm bowler Ashwani Kumar then ran through the GT middle-order, picking up 4/24 as they were bowled out in 15.5 overs.
The victory helped settle MI's nerves as they climbed off bottom of the IPL 2026 points table with 4 points whereas GT were one place above with six points.
Tilak Varma Adjudged Man Of The Match
Southpaw Tilak Varma finally came to the party with his vital knock in the middle-order for MI that has been struggling for runs so far in IPL 2026.
MI, who were struggling at 96/4 in 12.3 overs, put on a show with the bat thanks to Tilak. The Hyderabad-born batter hammered 101 off 45 deliveries that saw him register eight fours and seven sixes.
Despite Ashwani Kumar impressing with the ball with his four-fer in the match, the adjudicators gave away the 'Player of the Match' award to Tilak for his match-winning knock.