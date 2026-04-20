GT Vs MI Live Score, IPL 2026: Titans Look To Keep Win Streak Going Against Struggling Mumbai

Mumbai Indians' Allah Gazanfar , right, celebrates the wicket of Punjab Kings' Cooper Connolly with teammates during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings in Mumbai, India, Thursday, April 16, 2026. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool

Welcome to the live coverage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Match 30 between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday, April 20, 2026. Gujarat Titans have enjoyed a brilliant revival, winning three matches in a row to rise to the middle of the table. A win tonight can take Shubman Gill’s side into the top two. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, remain rooted at the bottom of the table with just two points. After an opening-day victory over Kolkata Knight Riders, MI have lost three in a row, including a seven-wicket thrashing at the hands of Punjab Kings. Follow the play-by-play updates from the GT vs MI cricket match right here.

LIVE UPDATES

20 Apr 2026, 05:50:03 pm IST GT vs MI Live Score, IPL 2026: Match Report Fixture: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians

Series: Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Date: Monday, April 20, 2026

Time: 7:30 PM IST