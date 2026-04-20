GT Vs MI Live Score, IPL 2026: Titans Look To Keep Win Streak Going Against Struggling Mumbai

GT vs MI Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Follow the play-by-play cricket scores from the Indian Premier League 2026 Match 30 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on April 20, 2026

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Live Score Indian Premier League 2026 Match 30 GT vs MI
Mumbai Indians' Allah Gazanfar , right, celebrates the wicket of Punjab Kings' Cooper Connolly with teammates during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings in Mumbai, India, Thursday, April 16, 2026. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
Welcome to the live coverage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Match 30 between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday, April 20, 2026. Gujarat Titans have enjoyed a brilliant revival, winning three matches in a row to rise to the middle of the table. A win tonight can take Shubman Gill’s side into the top two. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, remain rooted at the bottom of the table with just two points. After an opening-day victory over Kolkata Knight Riders, MI have lost three in a row, including a seven-wicket thrashing at the hands of Punjab Kings. Follow the play-by-play updates from the GT vs MI cricket match right here.
LIVE UPDATES

GT vs MI Live Score, IPL 2026: Match Report

  • Fixture: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians

  • Series: Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026

  • Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

  • Date: Monday, April 20, 2026

  • Time: 7:30 PM IST

GT vs MI Live Score, IPL 2026: Welcome!

Hello, cricket fans! This is the start of our live blog covering the IPL 2026 match between GT and MI in Ahmedabad. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and playing XIs as they are released.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. GT Vs MI Live Score, IPL 2026: Titans Look To Keep Win Streak Going Against Struggling Mumbai

  2. Bangladesh Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Hosts Still In Control At 179/4 Despite Late Blow

  3. Shapoor Zadran Critical In Delhi Hospital As Afghanistan Cricket Rallies Support

  4. IPL 2026 Stats: Who Are Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders After KKR Vs RR, Match 28 And PBKS Vs LSG, Match 29?

  5. IPL Dispatch: Lalit Modi Rubbishes KP's The Hundred Comparison; Varun Strikes Defiant Note

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Arthur Fils Vs Andrey Rublev, Barcelona Open: Frenchman Claims 4th Career ATP Title, Takes Celebratory Pool Plunge

  2. Novak Djokovic: Serbian's Injury Forces Another Pull Out, This Time From Madrid Open

  3. Routliffe Siblings: From Grand Slam Winner To Paralympic Medallist - How Kiwi-Canadian Sisters Spur Each Other On

  4. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Check Head-To-Head And Streaming Details

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Guide: Preview, Schedule, Seeds, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  4. Saina Nehwal Heaps Praise On PV Sindhu: ‘We Made Each Other Very Good Players’

  5. Lakshya Sen Pens Heartfelt Tribute To Retiring Viktor Axelsen, Calls Him One Of Badminton’s All-Time Greats

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Arithmetic Of Survival: Between Protests And Pay Cuts, Noida’s Workers Struggle To Survive

  2. Day In Pics: April 19, 2026

  3. Vijay’s TVK Backs Independent Candidate in Edappadi After Nomination Rejection

  4. TVK Leader Hints At Future Congress Tie-Up: 'Rahul Gandhi Reached Out To Us,' Says Aadhav Arjuna

  5. ED Summons I-PAC's Rishi Raj Singh On Monday In PMLA case

Entertainment News

  1. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

  2. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  3. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  4. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  5. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. CNN Exposé: 20,000+ 'Sleep' Videos, Millions of Views — Online Networks Profiting from Abuse of Women?

  2. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  3. The March of Folly: When Leaders Defy Reason And Interest

  4. Trump announces new Iran Talks in Pakistan as Hormuz Tensions Persist

  5. Pakistan Ramps Up Security Measures For US-Iran Talks In Islamabad And Rawalpindi

Latest Stories

  1. US seizes Iranian Cargo Ship amid Hormuz standoff, Iran Vows Swift Response

  2. Pakistan PM Sharif Holds Talks With Iranian President Pezeshkian On ‘Regional Situation’

  3. Iran Rejects Second round of US talks, slams ‘Unrealistic’ demands amid Hormuz blockade

  4. Nathalie Baye, Known For Downton Abbey And Catch Me If You Can, Passes Away At 77

  5. Protests Erupt across Manipur over Child Deaths in Bomb Attack, clashes reported

  6. Bangladesh Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Hosts Still In Control At 179/4 Despite Late Blow

  7. Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar-Starrer Sees Over 20% Growth, Inches Closer To Rs 60 Crore Mark

  8. Bangladesh Vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: Tickner, Smith Star As BlackCaps Register Seven-Wicket Victory