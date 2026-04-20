GT Vs MI Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Indian Premier League Match 30 Today?

Bottom dwellers Mumbai Indians will be up against the dangerous Gujarat Titans in match 30 of IPL 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Monday, April 20

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Published at:
Indian Premier League: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians
Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya, 33, and others celebrate the wicket of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in Mumbai , India. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • MI have 54% chance of winning against GT in match 30 of IPL 2026

  • MI are at the bottom of the points table with only one win out of five matches

  • The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST at the Narendra Modi Stadium

Gujarat Titans take on Mumbai Indians in Match 30 of IPL 2026 at Ahmedabad, with the contest shaped heavily by contrasting form and recent performances. GT come into the game on the back of three consecutive wins, recovering strongly after losing their first two matches and climbing into the top half of the table.

In contrast, MI have managed just one win in five matches and are currently struggling near the bottom, making this a must-win clash for the five-time champions.

Historically, Gujarat Titans have had the upper hand in this rivalry. In eight IPL meetings so far, GT have won five while MI have managed three, giving the Titans a clear edge with a 62.5% win rate.

Also Check: Check Hourly Ahmedabad Weather Forecast For Today's Indian Premier League Match

GT have also dominated recent encounters, including a convincing 36-run win in Ahmedabad in IPL 2025, underlining their strength at this venue. With Shubman Gill leading from the front and consistent contributions from the top order, GT look like a well-rounded side.

Mumbai Indians, however, cannot be written off despite their poor run. With a core featuring experienced players and match-winners, they have the ability to turn things around quickly.

Related Content
Mumbai Indians' Allah Gazanfar , right, celebrates the wicket of Punjab Kings' Cooper Connolly with teammates during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings in Mumbai, India, Thursday, April 16, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
GT Vs MI Live Score, IPL 2026: Titans Look To Keep Win Streak Going Against Struggling Mumbai
Gujarat Titans' Mohammed Siraj, centre, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Delhi Capitals' KL Rahul during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans in New Delhi. - | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
GT Vs MI, IPL 2026: Check Hourly Ahmedabad Weather Forecast For Today's Indian Premier League Match
Gujarat Titans' Jos Buttler congratulates captain Shubman Gill after his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow, India. - | Photo: AP/STR
GT Vs MI Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Match 30 Today; Check Head-To-Head Stats
Gujarat Titans' Mohammed Siraj, left, celebrates with captain Shubman Gill during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. - | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
GT Vs KKR, IPL Match Report: Who Won Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 25 – Check Result
Related Content

But concerns remain, including a four-match losing streak, inconsistent bowling, and uncertainty over Rohit Sharma’s availability due to fitness issues. Their negative net run rate and lack of cohesion have been major setbacks so far this season.

Conditions in Ahmedabad are expected to favor batters, with average first-innings scores nearing 190-195 this season. Dew could play a role later in the evening, making chasing slightly easier. While GT start as favourites based on form and head-to-head record, MI’s desperation and pedigree make this a potentially close and high-scoring encounter.

GT Vs MI, IPL 2026: Match Prediction

Mumbai Indians head into the GT vs MI clash as slight favourites, with win probability figures suggesting a 54% chance for MI compared to 46% for Gujarat Titans. Despite MI’s poor recent form, their experienced core and big-match pedigree keep them ahead on paper. However, GT’s strong momentum and home advantage in Ahmedabad make this a closely balanced contest where the game could swing either way.

GT Vs MI, IPL 2026: Predicted Playing XI

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Ashok Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj

Impact Player: Prasidh Krishna

Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton, Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Naman Dhir, Hardik Pandya (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Tilak Varma, Mayank Rawat, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah

Impact Player: AM Ghazanfar

Q

What are the winning chances for GT vs MI?

A

Mumbai Indians have around a 54% chance, while Gujarat Titans stand at 46%.

Q

Where is the GT vs MI IPL 2026 match being played?

A

The match will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. GT Vs MI Live Score, IPL 2026: Titans Look To Keep Win Streak Going Against Struggling Mumbai

  2. Bangladesh Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Hosts Still In Control At 179/4 Despite Late Blow

  3. Shapoor Zadran Critical In Delhi Hospital As Afghanistan Cricket Rallies Support

  4. IPL 2026 Stats: Who Are Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders After KKR Vs RR, Match 28 And PBKS Vs LSG, Match 29?

  5. IPL Dispatch: Lalit Modi Rubbishes KP's The Hundred Comparison; Varun Strikes Defiant Note

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Arthur Fils Vs Andrey Rublev, Barcelona Open: Frenchman Claims 4th Career ATP Title, Takes Celebratory Pool Plunge

  2. Novak Djokovic: Serbian's Injury Forces Another Pull Out, This Time From Madrid Open

  3. Routliffe Siblings: From Grand Slam Winner To Paralympic Medallist - How Kiwi-Canadian Sisters Spur Each Other On

  4. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Check Head-To-Head And Streaming Details

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Guide: Preview, Schedule, Seeds, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  4. Saina Nehwal Heaps Praise On PV Sindhu: ‘We Made Each Other Very Good Players’

  5. Lakshya Sen Pens Heartfelt Tribute To Retiring Viktor Axelsen, Calls Him One Of Badminton’s All-Time Greats

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Arithmetic Of Survival: Between Protests And Pay Cuts, Noida’s Workers Struggle To Survive

  2. Day In Pics: April 19, 2026

  3. Vijay’s TVK Backs Independent Candidate in Edappadi After Nomination Rejection

  4. TVK Leader Hints At Future Congress Tie-Up: 'Rahul Gandhi Reached Out To Us,' Says Aadhav Arjuna

  5. ED Summons I-PAC's Rishi Raj Singh On Monday In PMLA case

Entertainment News

  1. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

  2. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  3. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  4. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  5. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. CNN Exposé: 20,000+ 'Sleep' Videos, Millions of Views — Online Networks Profiting from Abuse of Women?

  2. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  3. The March of Folly: When Leaders Defy Reason And Interest

  4. Trump announces new Iran Talks in Pakistan as Hormuz Tensions Persist

  5. Mexico, Spain, Brazil Push For Dialogue On Cuba Amid Rising US Pressure

Latest Stories

  1. US seizes Iranian Cargo Ship amid Hormuz standoff, Iran Vows Swift Response

  2. Pakistan PM Sharif Holds Talks With Iranian President Pezeshkian On ‘Regional Situation’

  3. Iran Rejects Second round of US talks, slams ‘Unrealistic’ demands amid Hormuz blockade

  4. Nathalie Baye, Known For Downton Abbey And Catch Me If You Can, Passes Away At 77

  5. Protests Erupt across Manipur over Child Deaths in Bomb Attack, clashes reported

  6. Bangladesh Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Hosts Still In Control At 179/4 Despite Late Blow

  7. Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar-Starrer Sees Over 20% Growth, Inches Closer To Rs 60 Crore Mark

  8. Bangladesh Vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: Tickner, Smith Star As BlackCaps Register Seven-Wicket Victory