GT Vs MI Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Indian Premier League Match 30 Today?

Summary of this article
MI have 54% chance of winning against GT in match 30 of IPL 2026
MI are at the bottom of the points table with only one win out of five matches
The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST at the Narendra Modi Stadium
Gujarat Titans take on Mumbai Indians in Match 30 of IPL 2026 at Ahmedabad, with the contest shaped heavily by contrasting form and recent performances. GT come into the game on the back of three consecutive wins, recovering strongly after losing their first two matches and climbing into the top half of the table.
In contrast, MI have managed just one win in five matches and are currently struggling near the bottom, making this a must-win clash for the five-time champions.
Historically, Gujarat Titans have had the upper hand in this rivalry. In eight IPL meetings so far, GT have won five while MI have managed three, giving the Titans a clear edge with a 62.5% win rate.
GT have also dominated recent encounters, including a convincing 36-run win in Ahmedabad in IPL 2025, underlining their strength at this venue. With Shubman Gill leading from the front and consistent contributions from the top order, GT look like a well-rounded side.
Mumbai Indians, however, cannot be written off despite their poor run. With a core featuring experienced players and match-winners, they have the ability to turn things around quickly.
But concerns remain, including a four-match losing streak, inconsistent bowling, and uncertainty over Rohit Sharma’s availability due to fitness issues. Their negative net run rate and lack of cohesion have been major setbacks so far this season.
Conditions in Ahmedabad are expected to favor batters, with average first-innings scores nearing 190-195 this season. Dew could play a role later in the evening, making chasing slightly easier. While GT start as favourites based on form and head-to-head record, MI’s desperation and pedigree make this a potentially close and high-scoring encounter.
GT Vs MI, IPL 2026: Match Prediction
Mumbai Indians head into the GT vs MI clash as slight favourites, with win probability figures suggesting a 54% chance for MI compared to 46% for Gujarat Titans. Despite MI’s poor recent form, their experienced core and big-match pedigree keep them ahead on paper. However, GT’s strong momentum and home advantage in Ahmedabad make this a closely balanced contest where the game could swing either way.
GT Vs MI, IPL 2026: Predicted Playing XI
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Ashok Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj
Impact Player: Prasidh Krishna
Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton, Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Naman Dhir, Hardik Pandya (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Tilak Varma, Mayank Rawat, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah
Impact Player: AM Ghazanfar
What are the winning chances for GT vs MI?
Mumbai Indians have around a 54% chance, while Gujarat Titans stand at 46%.
Where is the GT vs MI IPL 2026 match being played?
The match will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.