CSK Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Check SunRisers Hyderbad's Playoff Qualification Scenarios

Chennai Super Kings host SunRisers Hyderabad in a must-win game of the ongoing IPL 2026 at the Chepauk. Check SRH's playoff qualification scenarios ahead of the big match tonight

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SRH Vs KKR IPL 2026 match 45 t20 cricket-Pat Cummins
Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Pat Cummins, right, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders' Finn Allen during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders in Hyderabad. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • SRH travel to take on Chennai in match 63 of the IPL 2026

  • Pat Cummins' side must beat CSK to seal their spot in the playoffs

  • A win for SRH could also hand GT a major boost in their bid to qualify for the playoffs

It's the last mile of the Indian Premier League's (IPL) brutal playoff qualification race. On Sunday, defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) sealed a top-four spot, leaving seven teams fighting for the three remaining spots.

Among them are SunRisers Hyderabad, and they face Chennai Super Kings in their penultimate league match tonight (May 18).

The 2016 winners lost three of their first four matches, but strung together a run of five successive wins before enduring two defeats in the next three. SRH are now third in the IPL 2026 standings after 12 games: 14 points from seven wins, and they have a relatively healthier NNR of +0.331 among the playoff hopefuls.

The table suggests that Pat Cummins & Co. have some breathing room, but in reality, this run-in is as demanding as it gets. A trip to Chennai for a fixture against a resurgent CSK at the Chepauk, followed by a home encounter with RCB in yet another Southern Derby. They have their task cut out.

IPL 2026 Updated Points Table

PosTeamMatchesWinLossNRPointsNRR
1Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Q)13940181.065
2Gujarat Titans13850160.4
3Sunrisers Hyderabad12750140.331
4Punjab Kings13661130.227
5Rajasthan Royals12660120.027
6Chennai Super Kings12660120.027
7Delhi Capitals1367012-0.871
8Kolkata Knight Riders1256111-0.038
9Mumbai Indians (E)124808-0.504
10Lucknow Super Giants (E)124808-0.701

SunRisers Hyderabad's IPL 2026 Playoff Qualification Scenarios

16 points, that's the magic mark in IPL. And SRH can have 18 -- meaning, the 'Orange Army' control their own fate. In fact, the outcome of tonight's game could seal the fate of multiple teams, not just SRH and CSK.

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An SRH victory could prove to be a defining factor as far as other playoff chasing teams are concerned:

  • CSK would no longer be able to reach 16 points

  • PBKS and KKR would finish outside the playoff places despite with perfect finishes

  • This will kill off DC's chances of qualifying for the playoffs completely

  • Only Rajasthan Royals would remain in contention of reaching 16 points from the lower half of the table.

An SRH victory would therefore significantly reduce the number of teams fighting for playoff spots, leaving SRH and GT in pole position.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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