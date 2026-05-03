CSK Vs MI, IPL Match Report: Who Won Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 44 – Check Result

Chennai Super Kings thrashed Mumbai Indians by 8 wickets to hand them their third consecutive and overall seventh loss of the season. Ruturaj Gaikwad struck an unbeaten 67 off 48 balls to guide CSK home, while chasing a 160-run target at the MA Chidambaram Stadium

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CSK Vs MI, IPL Match Report: Who won
Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, right, is congratulated by Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav after Chennai Super Kings won the Indian Premier League cricket match between against Mumbai Indians in Chennai, India, Saturday, May 2, 2026. AP/Photo
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • CSK routed MI by 8 wickets to register their fourth win of the season

  • This was MI's seventh loss of the season in nine matches

  • CSK hammered MI in both the matches played against them in this season

Chennai Super Kings produced a thoroughly professional display to outclass Mumbai Indians by eight wickets in a critical Indian Premier League match and significantly boost their playoff prospects here on Saturday.

Afghanistan left-arm spinner Noor Ahmad led a disciplined bowling effort to help CSK restrict a lacklustre Mumbai Indians to 159 for seven.

Noor returned excellent figures of 2/26 in four overs while Anshul Kamboj grabbed 3/32, even as Naman Dhir top-scored for MI with 57 off 37 balls in an insipid display by the visitors after winning the toss.

Captain Hardik Pandya consumed 23 balls for his 18, reflecting MI's struggles.

Pandya's counterpart Ruturaj Gaikwad then led by example with an unbeaten 48-ball 67 and he was well supported by Kartik Sharma (54 not out off 40 balls) and Urvil Patel (24 off 12 balls).

In the chase, CSK's man in form Sanju Samson was quick off the blocks with a couple of boundaries but Jasprit Bumrah cut short his stay with a beautiful outswinger that took the outside edge and Ryan Rickelton dived to his right to grab the ball.

Samson, who punched Bumrah through covers in the previous delivery, paid the price for his lack of foot movement.

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Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad smashed Trent Boult for a six over deep square-leg as 17 runs came off the third over.

Krish Bhagat leaked 18 runs with Urvil Patel hitting him for two sixes and a four before Ruturaj got a maximum against AM Ghazanfar.

Ghazanfar, though, dismissed Patel as the batter played the ball on to his stumps.

Gaikwad and Sharma then took CSK home.

Earlier, Mukesh Choudhary started the proceedings for CSK on an excellent note, conceding just one run in the opening over and then IPL debutant Ramakrishna made immediate impact with a stunning catch to send back Will Jacks in the second over bowled by Anshul Kamboz.

Off a length ball outside off, Jacks stepped out and tried to hoick but failed to connect as Ramakrishna ran in from deep backward point and dived to complete the catch, leaving the crowd at MA Chidambaram Stadium delighted.

With their campaigns hanging by a thread following a string of disappointing outings, there was a lot riding on this contest for both MI and CSK, and the latter delivered when it mattered. MI, though, are still not out mathematically.

MI's first boundary was unconvincing as the ball flew off Naman Dhir's bat down to deep fine leg after the batter tried to flick it.

However, the in-form Rickelton smoked Mukesh for two successive sixes -- one over extra cover and and another over deep midwicket to set the ball rolling for MI.

Naman got into the act as he hit Kamboj for a maximum.

CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad introduced Prashant Veer into the attack, and Rickelton welcomed him with three sixes in a productive over for MI, fetching them 18 runs.

Naman smashed Mukesh for his second six as MI ended the powerplay with 57 runs for the loss of one wicket.

Naman was dropped by Shivam Dube on 19, and it was a sitter, but CSK hit back almost immediately with the big wicket of Rickelton, dismissed by left-arm spinner Noor Ahmad as the opener got down on one knee to target the deep midwicket region but found Urvil Patel instead.

Ghosh gave away just seven runs in his first over in IPL , including a six by Suryakumar Yadav (21 off 12), who also struck Noor for a maximum and a four.

Suryakumar, however, again failed to convert his quick start into a significant contribution as Ghosh had him caught in the deep for his maiden wicket after the batter tried to get on top of the ball and guide it over cover.

MI, who were playing quite a few dot balls in the middle overs, lost another big wicket when Tilak Varma got a top-edge while trying to sweep a turning delivery for Ruturaj Gaikwad to complete a neat catch.

MI struggled to get any momentum thereafter, with Hardik and company failing to get the big hits going.

Q

Who won in CSK vs MI match yesterday?

A

CSK beat MI by 8 wickets in match 44 of IPL 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday, May 2.

Q

Who was named the 'Player of the Match in CSK vs MI clash last time?

A

Ruturaj Gaikwad was adjudged the 'Player of the Match for his unbeaten knock off 67 off 48 balls.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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