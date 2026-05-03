CSK Vs MI, IPL Match Report: Who Won Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 44 – Check Result

Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, right, is congratulated by Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav after Chennai Super Kings won the Indian Premier League cricket match between against Mumbai Indians in Chennai, India, Saturday, May 2, 2026. AP/Photo

Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, right, is congratulated by Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav after Chennai Super Kings won the Indian Premier League cricket match between against Mumbai Indians in Chennai, India, Saturday, May 2, 2026. AP/Photo