CSK Vs MI Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win In Today's El Clasico?

CSK Vs MI Match Prediction, IPL 2026: While it's a must-win game Mumbai Indians, for Chennai Super Kings also this match holds much significance from the point of staying relevant in the tournament

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Published at:
CSK Vs MI Prediction, IPL 2026
CSK will be up against MI in match 44 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday, May 2 | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • According to Chat GPT, both MI and CSK have a 50-50 chance of winning today's match

  • MI are languishing at the 9th spot in the points table, while CSK are at 7th

  • CSK beat MI by 103 runs in their last match in Mumbai

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will cross paths with Mumbai Indians (MI) in match 44 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday, May 2.

MI were touted as one of the favorites to win the IPL title given the amount of match-winners congregated in a single line-up, but as the tournament progressed, most of them turned out to be paper stars as more than halfway through the season, the five-time champions are battling out in more of a do-or-die game against arch-rivals.

Given the team MI possess and the start they had against KKR in their opening game, the current standing they have in the points table doesn't reflect their real prowess. One of the main reasons for their poor show has been the lack of team spirit.

Generally, MI are known to peak in late April and May, and when Tilak Varma struck that phenomenal hundred in the match where MI beat GT handsomely to register their first win after four losses, it looked like the old MI DNA is back, but consecutive losses in the next two matches made it somewhat clear that this MI unit is only a pale shadow of their past self.

Related Content
CSK and MI will lock horns in match 44 of IPL 2026 at the Chepauk Stadium on Saturday, May 2. - | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
CSK Vs MI LIVE Streaming, IPL 2026: When And Where To Watch The El Clasico Of Indian Premier League
Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya, left, with Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad during the toss before an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, in Mumbai, Maharashtra. - | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
CSK Vs MI Preview, IPL 2026: Can Mumbai Indians End Their Poor Run Of Form Against Chennai Super Kings?
Chennai Super Kings' Sanju Samson plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai. - | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
MI Vs CSK, IPL Player Of The Match: Who Won The POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 33
SRH will take on CSK in match 27 of IPL 2026 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Saturday, April 18. - | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
MI Vs CSK Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win The Indian Premier League's First 'El Clasico' Today?
Related Content

They are currently languishing at the second-last spot in the points table with 2 wins and six losses in eight matches.

Whereas CSK is also travelling in a rather similar boat as MI, though they are better placed than their counterparts with three wins and five losses in the eight matches played so far.

While their talismanic former skipper, MS Dhoni, is still grappling with calf strain, their flamboyant youngster, Ayush Mhatre, who resonated with CSK's batting future, is ruled out of the remaining tournament because of a hamstring injury.

CSK would need their openers - Sanju Samson and Dewald Brevis to keep firing at the top, while Shivam Dubey and Dewald Brevis take the responsibility of the middle-order.

CSK Vs MI, IPL 2026: Match Prediction

According to Chat GPT, it's a 50-50 contest today between the Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings. While CSK have home advantage and thrashed MI in their last match, the latter possess a dangerous batting line-up and can decimate any bowling attack on their day.

As per Chat GPT, if it's a slow wicket, it could favor CSK, while a good batting wicket makes MI's chances brighter.

CSK Vs MI, IPL 2026: Predicted XIs

Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton(w), Will Jacks, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Robin Minz, Shardul Thakur, Corbin Bosch/Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Mayank Markande

Impact Player: AM Ghazanfar

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma/MS Dhoni, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Spencer Johnson/Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh

Impact Player: Prashant Veer/Akeal Hosein

Q

Who will win today's match between CSK and MI?

A

According to Chat GPT, both teams have a 50-50 chance of winning today's match.

Q

When and where the match between CSK and MI be played?

A

The match between MI and CSK will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on Saturday, May 2.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Latest Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL Dispatch: Delhi Capitals Pull Off 226 Heist; MS Dhoni And Rohit Sharma Headline MI Vs CSK Indian Classico

  2. RR Vs DC, IPL 2026: Riyan Parag’s 90 Goes In Vain As Delhi Capitals Gun Down 225

  3. IU Vs HHK, PSL 2026 Eliminator 2: Hunain Shah's Last-Over Heroics Power Hyderabad Kingsmen Into Final

  4. CSK Vs MI Preview, IPL 2026: Can Mumbai Indians End Their Poor Run Of Form Against Chennai Super Kings?

  5. Former South African Stars Unite To Own Franchise In European T20 Premier League

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Watches Brother Jaime Win At Madrid Open 2026 Under-16s

  2. Casper Ruud Vs Alexander Blockx, Madrid Open 2026: Belgian Prodigy Stuns Defending Champ In Quarter-Final

  3. Jannik Sinner Vs Rafael Jodar, Madrid Open 2026 Quarter-Final: World No. 1 Beats Rising Star

  4. Madrid Open 2026: Hailey Baptiste Saves Six Match Points To Stun World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Injury: Defending Champion Ruled Out Of French Open 2026 With Wrist Setback

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. China Vs Japan LIVE Score, Uber Cup 2026 Semi-Finals: Place In Final At Stake As Arch-Rivals Take On Each Other

  4. Indonesia Vs South Korea LIVE Score, Uber Cup 2026 Semis: Putri Kusuma Wardani & Co Look For Spot In Final

  5. THA 1-3 DEN Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Quarter-Final: Denmark Ease Past Thailand Into Semis

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: May 01, 2026

  2. Protecting The Hills And Forests Is No Crime

  3. Assembly Elections 2026: How BJP Tried To Appropriate Bengali Icons

  4. SIR Voter List Revision More Dangerous Than EVM Hacking, Says Omar Abdullah

  5. Meme As Method: Sexualisation, Erosion Of Constitutional Discourse In Digital Politics

Entertainment News

  1. Samay Raina And Ranveer Allahbadia Reunite For ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ World Laughter Day Special Episode

  2. Singer Swagatha S Krishnan Calls Music Composer “Epstein Of Madras”, Alleges Sexual Assault And Covert Recording

  3. 10 South Indian Actresses Who Made Their Mark In Bollywood

  4. Assamese Feature Film ‘Moromor Deuta’ Trailer Out, Set For May 15 Release

  5. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

US News

  1. US Charges Sinaloa Governor, 9 Officials Over Alleged Cartel Links

  2. US Lawmakers Condemn Political Violence After Shooting Scare at Correspondents’ Dinner

  3. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  4. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  5. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

World News

  1. 60 Days Of West Asia Conflict: A War Without Victory

  2. Mamdani Criticised For Koh-i-Noor Remark Sparks Backlash

  3. Exclusive| Iran’s Envoy on War and Peace, India’s Role in West Asia, Chabahar

  4. Israeli Strikes In Lebanon Displace Families, Kill Journalist As Casualties Rise

  5. 17 Killed As Jeep Plunges Into Gorge In Nepal’s Rolpa

Latest Stories

  1. IPL Dispatch: Delhi Capitals Pull Off 226 Heist; MS Dhoni And Rohit Sharma Headline MI Vs CSK Indian Classico

  2. Weekly Horoscope For May 3–9, 2026: Financial Gains And Emotional Shifts Likely For Cancer, Scorpio And Pisces

  3. Abuse, Underpaid, And Trapped: How Jharkhand’s Migrant Workers Flee Exploitation Only To Return Again

  4. MP Bargi Dam boat tragedy: Death toll rises to nine, six still missing

  5. Repolling Underway In Bengal’s South 24 Parganas After Malpractice Complaints

  6. Congress Attacks Centre Over Steep Commercial LPG Price Hike

  7. Jabalpur Cruise Tragedy: Latest In A Series of Mishaps At Tourist Hubs

  8. Buddha Purnima 2026 Horoscope: What The Full Moon Means For Your Sign