CSK Vs MI Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win In Today's El Clasico?

CSK will be up against MI in match 44 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday, May 2 | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

CSK will be up against MI in match 44 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday, May 2 | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil