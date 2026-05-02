CSK Vs MI Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win In Today's El Clasico?

Summary of this article
According to Chat GPT, both MI and CSK have a 50-50 chance of winning today's match
MI are languishing at the 9th spot in the points table, while CSK are at 7th
CSK beat MI by 103 runs in their last match in Mumbai
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will cross paths with Mumbai Indians (MI) in match 44 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday, May 2.
MI were touted as one of the favorites to win the IPL title given the amount of match-winners congregated in a single line-up, but as the tournament progressed, most of them turned out to be paper stars as more than halfway through the season, the five-time champions are battling out in more of a do-or-die game against arch-rivals.
Given the team MI possess and the start they had against KKR in their opening game, the current standing they have in the points table doesn't reflect their real prowess. One of the main reasons for their poor show has been the lack of team spirit.
Generally, MI are known to peak in late April and May, and when Tilak Varma struck that phenomenal hundred in the match where MI beat GT handsomely to register their first win after four losses, it looked like the old MI DNA is back, but consecutive losses in the next two matches made it somewhat clear that this MI unit is only a pale shadow of their past self.
They are currently languishing at the second-last spot in the points table with 2 wins and six losses in eight matches.
Whereas CSK is also travelling in a rather similar boat as MI, though they are better placed than their counterparts with three wins and five losses in the eight matches played so far.
While their talismanic former skipper, MS Dhoni, is still grappling with calf strain, their flamboyant youngster, Ayush Mhatre, who resonated with CSK's batting future, is ruled out of the remaining tournament because of a hamstring injury.
CSK would need their openers - Sanju Samson and Dewald Brevis to keep firing at the top, while Shivam Dubey and Dewald Brevis take the responsibility of the middle-order.
CSK Vs MI, IPL 2026: Match Prediction
According to Chat GPT, it's a 50-50 contest today between the Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings. While CSK have home advantage and thrashed MI in their last match, the latter possess a dangerous batting line-up and can decimate any bowling attack on their day.
As per Chat GPT, if it's a slow wicket, it could favor CSK, while a good batting wicket makes MI's chances brighter.
CSK Vs MI, IPL 2026: Predicted XIs
Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton(w), Will Jacks, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Robin Minz, Shardul Thakur, Corbin Bosch/Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Mayank Markande
Impact Player: AM Ghazanfar
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma/MS Dhoni, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Spencer Johnson/Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh
Impact Player: Prashant Veer/Akeal Hosein
Who will win today's match between CSK and MI?
According to Chat GPT, both teams have a 50-50 chance of winning today's match.
When and where the match between CSK and MI be played?
The match between MI and CSK will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on Saturday, May 2.