CSK Vs GT, IPL 2026: Sanju Samson Becomes The Fastest Indian To Enter This Exclusive IPL List - Check Out Here

Summary of this article
Sanju Samson crosses the 5000-run mark in IPL
He achieved this feat after scoring his 3rd run against GT on Sunday, April 26
He is fastest Indian played to reach this milestone
After a sluggish start to the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League, Sanju Samson finally picked up pace and blazed two centuries to assert his dominance in the competition.
Samson's surge helped the Chennai Super Kings rise from the bottom of the points table to the 5th spot and fight for a berth in the playoffs. Though the wicket-keeper batter could not fire against the Gujarat Giants at the Chepauk Stadium in match 37 of IPL 2026, and got out at 11 off 15 balls.
However, even during his scratchy knock, Samson with his third run breached the 5000-run mark in the IPL and became only the 10th player in the history of the league to achieve the feat.
List of Players with 5,000 Runs Or More In IPL
Virat Kohli - 8,989 runs
Rohit Sharma - 7,183
Shikhar Dhawan - 6,769
David Warner - 6,565
KL Rahul - 5,579
Suresh Raina - 5,528
MS Dhoni - 5,439
Ajinkya Rahane - 5,184
AB de Villiers - 5,162
Sanju Samson - 5,008
Sanju Samson made his IPL debut in 2013 and has since played 185 matches. He started his IPL career with Rajasthan Royals, then moved to Delhi Capitals for two seasons (2016-17) before making it back to his previous franchise in 2018.
However, in a significant move ahead of the 2026 IPL auction, he was traded to the Chennai Super Kings from the Royals.
Sanju Samson has scored 304 runs in the eight games played so far in IPL 2026 at an average of 58.60 and a strike rate of 178.66. He slammed an unbeaten 115 runs against Delhi Capitals, followed by another majestic knock of 101 not out in 54 balls to mark his presence in the league.
Samson is enjoying a purple patch in his career as he came into the season on the back of a memorable T20 World Cup, where he was adjudged the 'Player of the Tournament' for match-winning half-centuries in the last three knockout matches for India, helping them to secure back-to-back T20 World Cups.