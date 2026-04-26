CSK Vs GT, IPL 2026: Sanju Samson Becomes The Fastest Indian To Enter This Exclusive IPL List - Check Out Here

Sanju Samson reached the 5000-run mark in the IPL, becomes only the 10th player in the history of the league to achieve this feat

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Published at:
Sanju Samson reached 5000 runs in IPL
Sanju Samson becomes only the 10th player in IPL history to cross the 5000-run mark. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Sanju Samson crosses the 5000-run mark in IPL

  • He achieved this feat after scoring his 3rd run against GT on Sunday, April 26

  • He is fastest Indian played to reach this milestone

After a sluggish start to the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League, Sanju Samson finally picked up pace and blazed two centuries to assert his dominance in the competition.

Samson's surge helped the Chennai Super Kings rise from the bottom of the points table to the 5th spot and fight for a berth in the playoffs. Though the wicket-keeper batter could not fire against the Gujarat Giants at the Chepauk Stadium in match 37 of IPL 2026, and got out at 11 off 15 balls.

However, even during his scratchy knock, Samson with his third run breached the 5000-run mark in the IPL and became only the 10th player in the history of the league to achieve the feat.

List of Players with 5,000 Runs Or More In IPL

Virat Kohli - 8,989 runs

Rohit Sharma - 7,183

Shikhar Dhawan - 6,769

David Warner - 6,565

KL Rahul - 5,579

Suresh Raina - 5,528

MS Dhoni - 5,439

Ajinkya Rahane - 5,184

AB de Villiers - 5,162

Sanju Samson - 5,008

Sanju Samson made his IPL debut in 2013 and has since played 185 matches. He started his IPL career with Rajasthan Royals, then moved to Delhi Capitals for two seasons (2016-17) before making it back to his previous franchise in 2018.

Related Content
Sanju Samson hits 2nd century of IPL 2026 to join an elite list of players. - AP Photo
IPL 2026: Sanju Samson Enters Elite List With Multiple Tons In A Season — Check Details
Chennai Super Kings' Sanju Samson plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai. - | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
MI Vs CSK, IPL Player Of The Match: Who Won The POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 33
Chennai Super Kings' Sanju Samson plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai, India, Thursday, April 23, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
MI Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Sanju Samson Scores Blistering Century For Chennai Super Kings In El Clasico
Chennai Super Kings' Sanju Samson celebrates his century during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals in Chennai. - | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
CSK Vs DC: Who Won The POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 18
Related Content

However, in a significant move ahead of the 2026 IPL auction, he was traded to the Chennai Super Kings from the Royals.

Sanju Samson has scored 304 runs in the eight games played so far in IPL 2026 at an average of 58.60 and a strike rate of 178.66. He slammed an unbeaten 115 runs against Delhi Capitals, followed by another majestic knock of 101 not out in 54 balls to mark his presence in the league.

Samson is enjoying a purple patch in his career as he came into the season on the back of a memorable T20 World Cup, where he was adjudged the 'Player of the Tournament' for match-winning half-centuries in the last three knockout matches for India, helping them to secure back-to-back T20 World Cups.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. CSK Vs GT LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Chennai In Massive Trouble; Gaikwad, Dube Attempt Rebuild | 66/4 (13)

  2. Hyderabad Kingsmen Vs Rawalpindiz LIVE Score, PSL 2026: Maxwell, Perera Take Charge After Top-Order Slump | 168/5 (13)

  3. IPL 2026: Pat Cummins Raves About Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Calls 'My New Favourite Player'

  4. IPL Dispatch: Ngidi Suffers Scary Head Injury; Captain Cummins Takes Charge For SRH

  5. IPL 2026 Points Table: Favourites For Playoffs, Who Can Qualify - Check Latest Standings

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Injury: Defending Champion Ruled Out Of French Open 2026 With Wrist Setback

  2. Arthur Fils Vs Andrey Rublev, Barcelona Open: Frenchman Claims 4th Career ATP Title, Takes Celebratory Pool Plunge

  3. Novak Djokovic: Serbian's Injury Forces Another Pull Out, This Time From Madrid Open

  4. Routliffe Siblings: From Grand Slam Winner To Paralympic Medallist - How Kiwi-Canadian Sisters Spur Each Other On

  5. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. IND Vs DEN Highlights, Thomas & Uber Cup 2026: PV Sindhu’s Win Goes In Vain As India Women Go Down 2–3 To Denmark

  4. IND Vs CAN Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026: India Men Bounce Back To Crush Canada 4-1 In Opener

  5. India Vs Denmark LIVE Streaming, Uber Cup 2026: When, Where To Watch Women's Round 1 Matches On TV & Online

Trending Stories

National News

  1. AAP Exodus Exposes Anti-Defection Contradiction

  2. Day In Pics: April 25, 2026

  3. ED Raids Nine Locations In West Bengal In PDS Wheat Diversion Money Laundering Case

  4. What does Bengal’s Extraordinarily High Voter Turnout Tell?

  5. Bengal Elections 2026: CPI(M) Bets Heavily On Their Young Turks For Comeback In The State

Entertainment News

  1. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

  2. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  3. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  4. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  5. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

US News

  1. US Lawmakers Condemn Political Violence After Shooting Scare at Correspondents’ Dinner

  2. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  3. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  4. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  5. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

World News

  1. Araghchi Leaves, Talks Stall: Trump Cancels Envoys’ Pakistan Visit

  2. In Photos: Deadly New Year’s Eve Bar Fire Kills Around 40 At Swiss Ski Resort

  3. US Republicans Introduce Bill To Pause H-1B Visa Programme

  4. Sartre And Beauvoir: Living Separately, Loving Together

  5. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

Latest Stories

  1. Weekly Horoscope For April 26–May 2, 2026: Financial Gains And Turning Points For Gemini, Leo And Scorpio

  2. Sartre And Beauvoir: Living Separately, Loving Together

  3. What does Bengal’s Extraordinarily High Voter Turnout Tell?

  4. DC Vs PBKS Match Facts: All You Need To Know Indian Premier League Match 35

  5. Vikramjit Singh Sahney Signals Shift Toward BJP Amid Punjab Political Churn

  6. Nepal Vs UAE Highlights, CWC League 2 2026: Rhinos Register 37-Run Victory Against Emiratis

  7. Odisha Issues SOP To Protect Census Enumerators After Attack Incidents

  8. Why Sita Navami is Powerful for Relationship Healing & Planetary Balance