Tilak Varma IPL 2026 Century: The Knock That Revived Mumbai Indians’ Campaign Against Gujarat Titans

Summary of this article
Tilak Varma smashed an unbeaten 101 off 45 balls, rescuing MI from 46/3 and powering them to 199/5
The century marked a turnaround in form after a string of low scores earlier in IPL 2026
MI’s big win over GT could spark another comeback, echoing their historic turnarounds in 2014 and 2015
Tilak Varma finally had his moment, and what a moment it turned out to be. In a season where Mumbai Indians were desperately searching for a spark, the young southpaw stepped up with a breathtaking maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) century against Gujarat Titans.
Walking in with MI under pressure after losing early wickets, Tilak completely turned the game on its head. At one stage, Mumbai were struggling at 46/3 in the powerplay, and even Tilak himself looked scratchy early on.
But what followed was pure class and composure. He paced his innings brilliantly, first taking time to settle before unleashing a brutal assault on the GT bowlers. The left-hander smashed an unbeaten 101 off just 45 balls, laced with boundaries and towering sixes, powering MI to a formidable total of 199/5.
The most remarkable part of his innings was the acceleration. Tilak brought up his half-century in 33 balls, but needed just 12 more deliveries to reach his hundred, showcasing his ability to shift gears effortlessly.
His knock completely changed the momentum of the game, with Mumbai scoring heavily in the death overs and leaving Gujarat Titans with a mountain to climb.
Tilak Varma ends poor form with statement knock
Coming into this match, Tilak Varma hadn’t enjoyed the best of seasons. His scores had been modest, with a top score of just 20 prior to this game, raising questions about his form. But when his team needed him the most, he delivered a knock that not only silenced critics but also revived Mumbai Indians’ campaign.
Tilak showed maturity beyond his years, understanding the situation perfectly before launching his counterattack. From 19 off his first 20-plus balls to finishing unbeaten on 101, it was an innings built on patience, awareness, and explosive finishing.
Former MI player Aditya Tare summed up the significance of this win, saying:
“This win against Gujarat Titans is very important for Mumbai Indians. They had lost four of their first five matches this season and were at the bottom of the table. But Mumbai Indians have a history of making comebacks after poor starts. Take the example of the 2014 season, they lost their first five matches but still reached the playoffs. Then in 2015, they were in a similar position. They made an incredible comeback in the second half of the season and went on to win the trophy for the second time, beating Chennai Super Kings in the final. This team knows how to fight back. They will definitely take inspiration from those past seasons,” Tare said on JioHotstar.
And this knock could well be the turning point. Mumbai Indians went on to register a dominant 99-run win, ending their losing streak and climbing up the points table, which could be the beginning of another comeback story.
How many runs did Tilak Varma score vs Gujarat Titans?
Tilak Varma scored an unbeaten 101 off 45 balls, registering his maiden IPL century.