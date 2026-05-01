CSK Vs MI Preview, IPL 2026: Can Mumbai Indians End Their Poor Run Of Form Against Chennai Super Kings?

The two most successful franchises in IPL history have endured a forgettable campaign so far, with neither side able to build sustained momentum

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MI Vs CSK IPL 2026 Match 33 photo-Hardik Pandya
Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya, left, with Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad during the toss before an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, in Mumbai, Maharashtra. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • CSK take on MI in match 44 of the IPL 2026 at the Chepauk

  • Sanju Samson hammered a century when these two last met in Mumbai

  • MI's form has spiraled down with as they have won just two games so far

Their IPL 2026 campaigns hanging by a thread, Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians face a must-win showdown on Saturday, with both sides desperate to reverse their inconsistent form and stay afloat in the playoff race.

The two most successful franchises in IPL history have endured a forgettable campaign so far, with neither side able to build sustained momentum.

While CSK have found conditions at the MA Chidambaram Stadium more familiar, their performances have lacked the clinical edge that has defined them over the years.

Their batting has been inconsistent, particularly in the middle overs, while the bowling unit, traditionally their strength at home, has struggled to close out games under pressure.

Mumbai Indians, too, have blown hot and cold this season. Despite flashes of brilliance from their top order, the five-time champions have been let down by a fragile middle order and an underwhelming bowling attack that has failed to defend totals or contain opposition batters at crucial junctures.

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With the league entering a decisive phase, this contest assumes added significance as both teams look to turn their fortunes.

CSK will hope their spinners can exploit the slow Chepauk surface, while MI will bank on their power hitters to counter the spin threat.

Given their current form, neither side starts as a clear favourite, making this clash a battle of survival rather than dominance in what has traditionally been the IPL's marquee rivalry.

Placed sixth in the points table with three wins from eight matches, the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led CSK are facing playoff uncertainty due to inconsistency, a negative net run rate, and the prolonged absence of MS Dhoni.

Dhoni has been sidelined with a calf strain injury sustained during pre-season training, and despite initial hopes of a faster return, he has missed the first half of the tournament.

New recruit Sanju Samson has been CSK's standout batter, scoring over 300 runs in eight innings including two swashbuckling hundreds, and he will once again shoulder the responsibility in batting.

With the ball, Jamie Overton and Anshul Kamboj have been impressive for CSK, with the former recording the best bowling figures of the season, taking 4/18 against Delhi Capitals.

MI's campaign turned from bad to worse when they failed to defend 243 against Sunrises Hyderabad on Wednesday at their own den, exposing their inconsistency and inadequacy in bowling.

CSK are placed slightly better than MI's ninth in the pecking order, and the latter must win all six of their remaining matches to reach 16 points and take a shot at qualification for playoff.

Even one more loss will leave MI heavily dependent on net run rates and other results going their way.

Teams (from):

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Kartik Sharma (wk), Dewald Brevis, Sarfaraz Khan, Urvil Patel (wk), Aman Khan, Shivam Dube, Zak Foulkes, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Anshul Kamboj, Jamie Overton, Matthew Short, Prashant Veer, Rahul Chahar, Shreyas Gopal, Gurjapneet Singh, Matt Henry, Akeal Hosein, Spencer Johnson, Mukesh Choudhary, Noor Ahmad.

Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Ryan Rickelton (wk), Robin Minz (wk), Danish Malewar, Sherfane Rutherford, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Will Jacks, Mayank Rawat, Naman Dhir, Shardul Thakur, Ashwani Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Krish Bhagat, AM Ghazanfar, Keshav Maharaj, Mayank Markande, Mohd Izhar, Raghu Sharma.

Match starts at 7:30pm IST.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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