CSK Vs MI Preview, IPL 2026: Can Mumbai Indians End Their Poor Run Of Form Against Chennai Super Kings?

Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya, left, with Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad during the toss before an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, in Mumbai, Maharashtra. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya, left, with Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad during the toss before an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, in Mumbai, Maharashtra. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil