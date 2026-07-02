USA Vs Bosnia & Herzegovina, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos From Round Of 32 Clash At Bay Area Stadium

USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Live Match Gallery, FIFA World Cup 2026: Under the bright lights of the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium in Santa Clara, the co-host United States team face a defining knockout showdown against Bosnia and Herzegovina for a ticket to the Round of 16. After topping Group D with an energetic, high-pressing campaign, Mauricio Pochettino’s 'stars and stripes' seek their first knockout-stage victory since 2002. Captain Christian Pulisic spearhead a squad hungry to capitalize on passionate home support. However, they face a determined Bosnian side that clawed their way into their first-ever knockout berth with a historic win over Qatar. Led by veteran icon Edin Džeko, the Dragons are ready to thrive as underdogs in this do-or-die environment. It is a defining night for both programs; follow the drama as North America’s hopefuls battle European resilience for World Cup survival. See the best photos from the USA vs BIH football match here:

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USA Vs Bosnia & Herzegovina, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos
Fans of the United States wait for the beginning of the World Cup round of 32 soccer match against Bosnia in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco. AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko
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USA Vs Bosnia & Herzegovina, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos
A football fan waves an American flag outside San Francisco Bay Area Stadium before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 Football match between United States and Bosnia and Herzegovina in Santa Clara Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via AP
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USA Vs Bosnia & Herzegovina, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos
Football fans are seen outside San Francisco Bay Area Stadium before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 Football match between United States and Bosnia and Herzegovina in Santa Clara Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via AP
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USA Vs Bosnia & Herzegovina, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos
United States fans walk outside the stadium before the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between the United States and Bosnia in Santa Clara AP Photo/Jeff Chiu
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USA Vs Bosnia & Herzegovina, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos
United States fans cheer outside the stadium before the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between the United States and Bosnia in Santa Clara, Calif AP Photo/Jeff Chiu
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USA Vs Bosnia & Herzegovina, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos
United States fans cheer outside the stadium before the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between the United States and Bosnia in Santa Clara, Calif. AP Photo/Jeff Chiu
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USA Vs Bosnia & Herzegovina, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos
Bosnia fans cheer outside the stadium before the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between the United States and Bosnia in Santa Clara, Calif Jeff Chiu/AP Photo
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USA Vs Bosnia & Herzegovina, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos
Members of the Bosnia team take the field prior to the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between the United States and Bosnia in Santa Clara AP Photo/Martin Meissner
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USA Vs Bosnia & Herzegovina, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos
Abe Pint cheers during a watch party as he waits for a World Cup soccer match between the United States and Bosnia to start at KC Live! entertainment district Charlie Riedel/AP Photo
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