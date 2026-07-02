USA Vs Bosnia & Herzegovina, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos From Round Of 32 Clash At Bay Area Stadium
USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Live Match Gallery, FIFA World Cup 2026: Under the bright lights of the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium in Santa Clara, the co-host United States team face a defining knockout showdown against Bosnia and Herzegovina for a ticket to the Round of 16. After topping Group D with an energetic, high-pressing campaign, Mauricio Pochettino’s 'stars and stripes' seek their first knockout-stage victory since 2002. Captain Christian Pulisic spearhead a squad hungry to capitalize on passionate home support. However, they face a determined Bosnian side that clawed their way into their first-ever knockout berth with a historic win over Qatar. Led by veteran icon Edin Džeko, the Dragons are ready to thrive as underdogs in this do-or-die environment. It is a defining night for both programs; follow the drama as North America’s hopefuls battle European resilience for World Cup survival. See the best photos from the USA vs BIH football match here:
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