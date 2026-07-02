Spain Vs Austria LIVE Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026: Where To Watch, Prediction, H2H - All You Need To Know

Spain enter the Round of 32 looking every bit like title contenders after topping Group H in convincing fashion. La Roja remained unbeaten throughout the group stage, combining defensive solidity with their trademark possession-based football.
Led by a blend of experienced stars and exciting young talent, Spain have controlled games with ease and arrive in the knockout rounds full of confidence. Their ability to dominate possession while creating chances from all areas of the pitch makes them one of the most dangerous sides left in the tournament.
Austria, meanwhile, have quietly emerged as one of the surprise packages of the World Cup. After securing qualification from a competitive Group J, the Austrians have shown tremendous discipline, intensity and tactical organisation.
Their energetic pressing game and quick transitions could pose problems for Spain if given space to operate. While Spain start as favourites on paper, Austria have already proven they are capable of competing with strong opposition, setting up what promises to be a fascinating battle for a place in the Round of 16.
Spain Vs Austria, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Prediction
Spain is the heavy favorite to defeat Austria in their FIFA World Cup Round of 32 match . Experts overwhelmingly predict a comfortable 2-0 or 3-0 victory for the Spanish side. Spain's defense has been flawless, conceding zero goals in the group stage, while Austria struggled with defensive frailties .
Spain Vs Austria, FIFA World Cup 2026: Head-To-Head
Spain and Austria are meeting in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 on July 2, 2026 at SoFi Stadium . Historically, Spain is unbeaten across their last five head-to-head matches against Austria (4 wins, 1 draw) . Austria's only previous victory over Spain was a 2-1 result in the 1978 World Cup.
Spain Vs Austria, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details
Location: Inglewood, Los Angeles, USA
Stadium: Los Angeles Stadium
Date: Friday, 03 July
Kick-off Time: 03/07/2026 – 12:30 a.m. (IST).
Spain Vs Austria, FIFA World Cup 2026: LIVE Streaming & Telecast Details
The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.
Spain Vs Austria, FIFA World Cup 2026: Predicted XIs
Spain: Unai Simon (GK), Cucurella, Llorente, Laporte, Cubarsi, Rodri, Pedri, Mikel Merino, Lamine Yamal, Oyarzabal, Alex Baena
Austria: A. Schlager (GK); Laimer, Lienhart, Alaba, Mwene; Seiwald, X. Schlager; Schmid, Chukwuemeka, Sabitzer; Kalajdžić