Spain Vs Austria Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: La Roja Meet Wunderteam In Los Angeles Round Of 32 Clash

Minal Tomar
Minal Tomar
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FIFA World Cup 2026 Live, Spain vs Austria Score: Follow the live score and play-by-play updates from the ESP vs AUT Round of 32 clash on Friday, 3 July, at SoFi Stadium, currently known as Los Angeles Stadium for the FIFA World Cup 2026

Spain Vs Austria Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 Updates
Spain get past Uruguay to enter the round of 32 of FIFA World Cup 2026 at Guadalajara on June 27. AP/Natacha Pisarenko
Welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 clash between Spain and Austria at SoFi Stadium, currently known as Los Angeles Stadium for the FIFA World Cup 2026, on Friday, 3 July. Reigning European champions Spain enter the knockout stage in impressive form after topping Group H, remaining unbeaten and without conceding a single goal in the group phase. Austria, meanwhile, secured their place in the last 32 in dramatic fashion, with a stoppage-time equaliser against Algeria sealing qualification after a tense finish to Group J. Spain will be aiming to extend their remarkable unbeaten run and continue their defensive dominance, while Austria will look to build on their resilience and spring a major upset. With a place in the Round of 16 against either Portugal or Croatia on the line, expect an entertaining contest as two European nations battle for survival in Los Angeles.
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Spain Vs Austria Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Streaming Info

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.

Spain Vs Austria Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Greeitngs!

Hello, we are back with another live blog as Spain take on Austria in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32. Stay tuned for live updates!

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