MI Vs RCB LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Wankhede Braces For Epic Showdown As Two Heavyweights Collide

The weather in Mumbai for today's match is expected to be warm and clear, typical of a coastal summer evening. At the start of the game, the temperature will be 30°C, though high humidity levels of 66% will make it feel more like 34°C. Winds are light, coming from the northwest at 11 mph, which may provide some slight relief to the players. Crucially for fans and players alike, there is a 0% chance of rain, ensuring an uninterrupted clash at the Wankhede Stadium. However, as the night progresses, humidity is expected to rise further, which will likely bring significant dew into play during the second innings. Fans can get the full weather update for the MI vs RCB match here.