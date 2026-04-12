MI Vs RCB LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Wankhede Braces For Epic Showdown As Two Heavyweights Collide

MI Vs RCB LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Pitch Report
The square boundaries are 67m and 61m; the straight boundary is 74m. Lots and lots of sixes here at the Wankhede, this is a pitch which will produce a lot of runs. There'll be some help for the seamers with a fair covering of grass on a good length area. A bit of movement and bounce, but not much turn for the spinners. If you get 200 or more, your chances of a win increase, but here you can say there's a 80% chance of victory with a 220-run score batting first, say Pommie Mbangwa and Sunil Gavaskar.
MI Vs RCB LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Kieron Pollard Speaks On Rohit Sharma Completing 15 Years With MI
"It's a great honour, a privilege, and an achievement for any individual to be with one franchise for that long. Not many can say that. Fortunately, I can, but Rohit has been a great leader for us over the years. He's also been a terrific leader for Indian cricket. He's a legend in his own right, and as I said, long may that continue. We will continue to celebrate his success, and I'm certainly happy to have him in our dressing room"
MI Vs RCB LIVE Score, IPL 2026: H2H
Total Matches: 34
RCB won: 15
MI won: 19
MI Vs RCB LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Weather Forecast
The weather in Mumbai for today's match is expected to be warm and clear, typical of a coastal summer evening. At the start of the game, the temperature will be 30°C, though high humidity levels of 66% will make it feel more like 34°C. Winds are light, coming from the northwest at 11 mph, which may provide some slight relief to the players. Crucially for fans and players alike, there is a 0% chance of rain, ensuring an uninterrupted clash at the Wankhede Stadium. However, as the night progresses, humidity is expected to rise further, which will likely bring significant dew into play during the second innings. Fans can get the full weather update for the MI vs RCB match here.
MI Vs RCB LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Battle And Head-To-Head
This is a battle between MI’s legacy of five trophies and RCB’s renewed confidence as the defending champions (having won their first title in 2025).
Head-to-Head: Across 34 meetings, MI holds a slight edge with 19 wins to RCB’s 15.
Wankhede Dominance: Mumbai has traditionally been a fortress against Bengaluru, winning 8 of their last 12 encounters at this venue.
Recent Momentum: The tide has shifted in the last two years. RCB has won 3 of the last 5 meetings, including a crucial victory at the Wankhede in the 2025 season.
MI Vs RCB LIVE Score, IPL 2026: The Rivalry
The rivalry between the Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru has historically been a clash of philosophies, pitting MI’s team-first championship pedigree against RCB’s superstar culture.
For over a decade, this fixture was defined by the legendary battles between Rohit Sharma’s strategic captaincy and Virat Kohli’s aggressive batting. Mumbai dominated the early and middle years of the IPL, often using their superior bowling depth—led by the likes of Lasith Malinga and later Jasprit Bumrah—to stifle RCB’s Big Three of Gayle, Kohli, and de Villiers.
This defensive mastery allowed MI to maintain a commanding head-to-head lead and secure five titles while RCB frequently struggled to balance their heavy batting order with a reliable bowling attack.
The narrative shifted significantly during the 2024 and 2025 seasons as the power dynamics in the league began to evolve. RCB finally broke their championship drought in 2025, a feat that injected fresh intensity into the rivalry and balanced the scales.
MI Vs RCB LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Match Details
Fixture: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals
Series: Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026
Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Date: Sunday, April 14, 2026
Time: 7:30 PM IST
MI Vs RCB LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Welcome
Welcome to our live coverage of the MI Vs RCB, IPL 2026 match from the Wankhede Stadium. This is the start of our live blog, stay tuned for the real-time updates, live scores and a lot more.