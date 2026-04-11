MI Vs RCB Preview, IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Seek Home Reset Against Formidable Bengaluru

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli and others leave the field after being defeated by the Rajasthan Royals during their Indian Premier League match in Guwahati. Photo: AP/Anupam Nath

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli and others leave the field after being defeated by the Rajasthan Royals during their Indian Premier League match in Guwahati. Photo: AP/Anupam Nath