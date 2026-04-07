RR Vs MI, IPL 2026: See Best Photos From Indian Premier League Match 13 At Guwahati's Barsapara Stadium

View of the ground covered due to rain as a screen displays 'Toss delayed due to rain' during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians, in Guwahati. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

1/7 Mumbai Indians' Ryan Rickelton during a training session ahead of an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals, in Guwahati. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra





2/7 Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma during a training session ahead of an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals, in Guwahati. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra





3/7 Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah during a training session ahead of an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals, in Guwahati. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra





4/7 Mumbai Indians' players during a training session ahead of an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals, in Guwahati. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra





5/7 Rajasthan Royals' Shimron Hetmyer during a practice session ahead of an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians, in Guwahati, Assam. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra





6/7 Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi plays a shot during a practice session ahead of an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians, in Guwahati. | Photo: PTI





7/7 Fans hold placards ahead of an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians, in Guwahati. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra





