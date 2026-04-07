RR Vs MI, IPL 2026: See Best Photos From Indian Premier League Match 13 At Guwahati's Barsapara Stadium
Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 13th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday, April 7. The stage is set for a mouthwatering first-time battle between irrepressible prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and pace maestro Jasprit Bumrah. As for the teams, RR have secured back-to-back wins and will go top of the table if they tonight, while MI seek to make bowling amends after Delhi Capitals handed them a six-wicket defeat. But all that is contingent on the weather, as Guwahati has been under cloud cover since the afternoon and it has been raining heavily in the lead-up to the encounter.
1/7
2/7
3/7
4/7
5/7
6/7
7/7
Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
CLOSE