Argentina Vs Iceland LIVE Score, International Friendly 2026: Messi's Side Eye Final Preparations For FIFA World Cup

Argentina Vs Iceland Live Score, International Friendly: Match Details
Date: Tuesday, June 9, 2026 (Local); Wednesday, June 10, 2026 (IST)
Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, Alabama, USA
Kick-Off Time: 8:30 PM ET (June 9) / 6:00 AM IST (June 10)
Argentina: As the defending FIFA World Cup champions, Argentina is using this fixture as a final high-profile dress rehearsal before their title defense begins. Head coach Lionel Scaloni has focused on maintaining the team’s current winning momentum and integrating key players back into the squad. Notably, captain Lionel Messi has returned to the pitch for this match, having been carefully managed for fitness following recent concerns. The team aims to utilize this game to solidify their tactical approach and build rhythm ahead of their World Cup opening match against Algeria on June 16, 2026.
Iceland: Currently ranked 75th by FIFA, Iceland enters this friendly looking to test themselves against elite competition after a difficult period in their qualification cycle. Despite recent struggles, the squad views this as an invaluable opportunity to gain experience against world-class opposition in a historic setting. With players like goalkeeper Hákon Valdimarsson looking to build on recent busy performances, Iceland is aiming to prove their mettle and gain tactical insights that will benefit them in their upcoming UEFA Nations League campaigns.
Argentina Vs Iceland Live Score, International Friendly: Hi All!
Good evening, everyone. We are building up to the start of the friendly fixture between Argentina and Iceland. Watch this space for live updates!