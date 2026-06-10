Argentina Vs Iceland LIVE Score, International Friendly 2026: Messi's Side Eye Final Preparations For FIFA World Cup

Argentina Vs Iceland LIVE Football Score, International Friendly 2026: Check real-time updates of the ARG vs ICE exhibition match at the Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, USA

Soubhagya Chatterjee
Soubhagya Chatterjee
Updated on:
Published at:
Updated on:
Published at:
Argentina Vs Iceland LIVE Score, International Friendly 2026
Argentina forward Lautaro Martínez (22) reacts after he scored on a penalty kick against Honduras during the first half of an international friendly soccer match. AP Photo
Argentina Vs Iceland LIVE Score Update, International Friendly 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the ARG vs ICE exhibition match at the Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, USA on June 10, Wednesday. Under the guidance of Lionel Scaloni, the defending champions continue to refine their fluid, possession-heavy identity. Captain Lionel Messi remains the focal point of their creative output, while Julian Álvarez is expected to provide the clinical finishing required to break down disciplined defensive blocks. Scaloni will be eager to test his midfield trio, led by the industrious Rodrigo De Paul, against a side known for their grit. Conversely, Iceland’s manager, Age Hareide, is focused on organizational discipline and defensive transition. The Nordic side intends to replicate the defensive resilience that defined their historic tournament runs, with veteran goalkeeper Rúnar Alex Rúnarsson tasked with anchoring the backline. Midfield orchestrator Gylfi Sigurðsson remains the primary creative engine, charged with finding striker Alfreð Finnbogason on the counter-attack. This match offers a fascinating contrast in styles, as Iceland’s compact, structured approach meets Argentina’s relentless technical superiority in one of the tournament’s most anticipated opening-round encounters. Follow play-by-play update of the Argentina vs Iceland match with us.
LIVE UPDATES

Argentina Vs Iceland Live Score, International Friendly:  Match Details

Date: Tuesday, June 9, 2026 (Local); Wednesday, June 10, 2026 (IST)

Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, Alabama, USA

Kick-Off Time: 8:30 PM ET (June 9) / 6:00 AM IST (June 10)

Argentina: As the defending FIFA World Cup champions, Argentina is using this fixture as a final high-profile dress rehearsal before their title defense begins. Head coach Lionel Scaloni has focused on maintaining the team’s current winning momentum and integrating key players back into the squad. Notably, captain Lionel Messi has returned to the pitch for this match, having been carefully managed for fitness following recent concerns. The team aims to utilize this game to solidify their tactical approach and build rhythm ahead of their World Cup opening match against Algeria on June 16, 2026.

Iceland: Currently ranked 75th by FIFA, Iceland enters this friendly looking to test themselves against elite competition after a difficult period in their qualification cycle. Despite recent struggles, the squad views this as an invaluable opportunity to gain experience against world-class opposition in a historic setting. With players like goalkeeper Hákon Valdimarsson looking to build on recent busy performances, Iceland is aiming to prove their mettle and gain tactical insights that will benefit them in their upcoming UEFA Nations League campaigns.

Argentina Vs Iceland Live Score, International Friendly: Hi All!

Good evening, everyone. We are building up to the start of the friendly fixture between Argentina and Iceland. Watch this space for live updates!

Published At:

Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories