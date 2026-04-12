Virat Kohli Vs Jasprit Bumrah, IPL Rivalry: Key Stats, Bragging Rights, And More Ahead Of MI-RCB Clash Today

MI Vs RCB, IPL 2026: As Mumbai Indians meet Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Wankhede Stadium, the spotlight will be on the mouth-watering battle between Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah

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Vikas Patwal
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MI Vs RCB: Virat Kohli vs Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah has dismissed Virat Kohli five times in 101 balls in the IPL. Photo: PTI
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Mumbai Indian will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Sunday, April 12

  • Both teams are coming off a loss in their last match against Rajasthan Royals

  • Virat Kohli has scored 150 runs against Bumrah in 101 balls and have gotten out five times

Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in match 20 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, April 12.

Both teams are coming off a loss in their last match against the same opponent - the Rajasthan Royals.

Check out the live score of the match between MI vs RCB here.

While RCB are sitting comfortably at the third spot with four points after winning two of their three matches, MI are languishing at the 8th position, with 2 points as they managed to win only one of the three games played so far.

Virat Kohli Vs Jasprit Bumrah - An Even Battle

Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah are two giants of world cricket, let alone India, and whenever these two are up against each other, fans are presented with a riveting contest between the bat and ball.

Who could forget the last time these two legends met? Jasprit Bumrah was making a comeback from injury and was throwing rockets at the batters, clocking speeds in excess of 140. However, Kohli greeted him with a disdainful six over mid-wicket, thus asserting his dominance on the field.

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Virat Kohli has adopted an aggressive approach against Jasprit Bumrah in the IPL and has scored 150 runs of 101 balls at an average of 30 and a strike rate of 148.50.

However, it doesn't mean that he has an upper hand over Bumrah as he has also been dismissed five times by the pacer during their past duels. Another important factor is the 37 dot balls Bumrah has bowled against Kohli, which means that more than a third of the deliveries resulted in no runs.

While who dominated the other is a matter of debate, one thing is clear: there is an elite level of competitiveness between the two greats of the game, and no one is ready to give an inch to the other whenever these two meet.

MI Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Squads

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Abhinandan Singh, Josh Hazlewood, Venkatesh Iyer, Suyash Sharma, Jacob Bethell, Rasikh Salam Dar, Kanishk Chouhan, Jacob Duffy, Mangesh Yadav, Swapnil Singh, Jordan Cox, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Satvik Deswal

Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, AM Ghazanfar, Jasprit Bumrah, Sherfane Rutherford, Corbin Bosch, Robin Minz, Raj Bawa, Ashwani Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Mayank Markande, Quinton de Kock, Will Jacks, Mayank Rawat, Raghu Sharma, Atharva Ankolekar, Danish Malewar, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar

Q

When and where will the MI vs RCB match be played?

A

MI and RCB will face each other in match 20 of IPL 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, April 12.

Q

How many runs have Virat Kohli scored against Jasprit Bumrah in the IPL?

A

Virat Kohli has scored 150 runs against Jasprit Bumrah in the IPL in 101 balls.

Q

How many times have Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Virat Kohli in the IPL?

A

Jasprit Bumrah has dismissed Virat Kohli five times in the IPL till now.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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