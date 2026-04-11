IPL 2026 Rivalry Week: Kohli Vs Rohit, Key Sub-Plots, Matches To Watch Out For - All You Need To Know

Summary of this article
Indian Premier League 2026 heating up with each passing day
Fierce rivalry week coming up
Get the full preview and list of matches with dates
The Indian Premier League 2026 season is heating up with each passing day but the excitement levels are all set to increase as the 1st rivalry week in this year's IPL edition is all set to begin next week.
While a couple of teams like Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have already figured out their best combination, other teams like Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans among others are still figuring it out.
We are officially into the 3rd week of the IPL season and the table has also started to shape up. Rajasthan appear to be the best team so far, winning each of their first 4 matches against CSK, GT, MI and RCB.
Joining them are Punjab Kings, who sit 2nd with 7 points without losing a game. The only time they dropped points was against KKR when the match was abandoned due to rain.
Defending champions RCB's red-hot form was eclipsed by Rajasthan two nights ago and that's why Rajat Patidar and co find themselves at 3rd. Delhi Capitals, because of that one loss against GT, are 4th in the table.
The likes of LSG, SRH, GT, MI, KKR and CSK are still finding rhythm and they will be hoping to gain positive momentum in the coming weeks.
All of these teams have a chance to turn the tide and shuffle the points table in the next 7 days, which will feature some exciting matches. Here's a sneak peak.
Chennai Super Kings Vs Kolkata Knight Riders (April 14)
These two teams have a long history of stopping each other from winning trophies. Recently, the rivalry has become interesting because many former CSK players and coaches now work with KKR.
While CSK used to dominate, the results have been split 3–3 over the last few seasons. Since both teams are currently struggling at the bottom of the rankings, this game is a must-win to get their seasons back on track.
Mumbai Indians Vs Punjab Kings (April 16)
This matchup is famous for high-drama games, including a historic double Super Over. Many famous players have played for both franchises over the years.
A key player to watch is Shreyas Iyer. He was a major reason why Mumbai was knocked out last year. With their overall record perfectly tied at 17 wins each, this match will break the deadlock.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vs Delhi Capitals (April 18)
This game is personal for Virat Kohli, who is a Delhi native but the hero of Bengaluru. The rivalry heated up last year after KL Rahul celebrated a big win right on RCB’s home turf. While RCB has won more games historically (20–12), both teams are usually top contenders. All eyes will be on whether Rahul can silence the Bengaluru crowd once again.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Chennai Super Kings (April 18)
Last but not the least, this Southern Derby started with CSK beating SRH in the 2018 final. Chennai has won more games overall, but Hyderabad is currently the more dangerous side with a very aggressive batting unit.
While CSK is going through a rebuilding phase, SRH has won their last two meetings. On a high-scoring Hyderabad pitch, CSK’s bowlers will have to be at their best to stop SRH.