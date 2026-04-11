IPL 2026 Rivalry Week: Kohli Vs Rohit, Key Sub-Plots, Matches To Watch Out For - All You Need To Know

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vs Delhi Capitals (April 18)

This game is personal for Virat Kohli, who is a Delhi native but the hero of Bengaluru. The rivalry heated up last year after KL Rahul celebrated a big win right on RCB’s home turf. While RCB has won more games historically (20–12), both teams are usually top contenders. All eyes will be on whether Rahul can silence the Bengaluru crowd once again.