Mohammed Siraj Ruled Out Of Ireland And England T20Is, Prasidh Krishna Named Replacement

Mohammed Siraj has been rested from the T20I series against Ireland and England
The BCCI took the decision following consultations between the medical team and team management
Prasidh Krishna has been named as Siraj's replacement for both T20I series
India's pace attack for the upcoming T20I series against Ireland and England has undergone a late change, with Mohammed Siraj being ruled out as part of a workload-management decision.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that the fast bowler has been advised to take a period of rest following consultations between the medical team and the national team management. The move is aimed at ensuring Siraj remains fresh for a packed international calendar that lies ahead.
Siraj was originally named in India's T20I squad for the two-match series in Ireland and the five-match assignment in England. However, the selectors have now drafted in Prasidh Krishna as his replacement for both tours.
The Karnataka fast bowler returns to the T20I setup after remaining on the fringes of the white-ball squads in recent months. Known for his extra bounce and ability to hit hard lengths consistently, Prasidh will have an opportunity to strengthen his case in a relatively new-look Indian pace attack.
Mohammed Siraj Rested, Prasidh Krishna Gets India T20I Call-Up
The change comes just days after India announced a revamped T20I squad led by Shreyas Iyer for the Ireland and England series. The squad also features teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, whose inclusion has generated significant excitement following his record-breaking IPL 2026 campaign.
The upcoming series are expected to play an important role in shaping India's T20 plans moving forward, with several players getting opportunities to cement their places in the national setup.
For Siraj, the break appears to be precautionary rather than injury-related. The Hyderabad pacer has been a key figure across formats for India and remains an important part of the team's long-term plans.
Meanwhile, Prasidh Krishna will be eager to make the most of his opportunity and add to his international appearances when India begin their white-ball tour later this month. With matches against Ireland followed by a challenging five-game series in England, the replacement could prove to be one of the more closely watched selection decisions of the summer.
India’s updated squad for Ireland and England T20Is:
Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma (VC), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prasidh Krishna